Chiquinho Scarpa is discharged after more than three months in hospital

Chiquinho Scarpa, 70, celebrated his hospital discharge this morning. The businessman was hospitalized for more than three months at Hospital Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo, after undergoing six surgeries and being intubated in a serious condition in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit).

In a post on Instagram, Chiquinho published a photo alongside the medical staff and nurses who took care of him during this period in the hospital and announced his return home.

“Dear Friends! It is with great joy that I am returning home! I want to start by thanking especially all the attentive and dear doctors who were with me during these months and especially the Team of Dr. Raul Cutait, Rafael, Thais, Roberta , Marcia, Lucimara, Graça, Bianca, Silvano from Hospital Sírio Libanês, where I could feel ‘at home'”, wrote the businessman.

internment

The businessman was admitted to the hospital on April 4 after having a serious urinary infection. At the health unit, he had diverticulitis (inflammation of the digestive system). During that time, he had problems with the healing of the surgeries, which made the discharge process difficult.

“The dumbest thing in the world: a small ball of diverticulitis got into the bladder and it was a huge mess, I had surgery six times and I had to open it, I had to do plastic surgery. Then the doctor said: ‘look, there’s no more surgery’. I’m here with a little hole [na região da barriga] that a liquid is coming out. Of the six, five healed. I need to wait for this liquid to stop to be discharged”, explained Chiquinho.

Impatient, the businessman said: “If this stuff doesn’t stop running by next week, I’ll go home. I’ll put on a gauze myself, a tape and stitch”, he said.

In the hospital itself, Chiquinho set up a small office with a computer to pass the time and organize himself professionally. “It’s where I do my job and work out an hour a day doing gymnastics,” he said.