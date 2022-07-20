Cicinho provokes Flamengo and projects titles from Palmeiras, Galo and So Paulo

photo: Reproduction/SBT Cicinho provoked Flamengo and Vidal ev Galo, Palmeiras and So Paulo champions

Participating in the program SBT Arena, Former right-back Cicinho, who played for Atlético, So Paulo, Real Madrid, in addition to having played in the 2006 World Cup with the Brazilian National Team, in Germany, provoked Flamengo during the exhibition of the Chilean Arturo Vidal, new red-black reinforcement. He said that the guard will only “enjoy the beach” in Rio de Janeiro and that Fla will not raise trophies in 2022.

Cicinho went further and made a projection about this year’s competitions for Brazilian clubs. According to him, Palmeiras will be Brazilian champions, while So Paulo will achieve the unprecedented feat of winning the Copa do Brasil. In the Copa Libertadores, the ex-winger predicted the Atltico champion at the end of the season.

“Brazilian champion I think will be Palmeiras, by leaps and bounds, and Libertadores champion I’ll go to Galo mineiro. And the Copa do Brasil champion, obviously Tricolor Paulista”, projected Cicinho, who wore the Atlético shirt between 2001 and 2003 – in 2002 he had a short spell at Botafogo, on loan.

Cicinho commented on the signing of Chilean Vidal by Flamengo. After saying that the point guard will not be successful in the red-black, he heard the answer from the player himself, who highlighted his successful career and that he still intends to win more titles, otherwise he would have stayed in Chile, without a club.

Visibly upset, Cicinho projected a second half of failures for Flamengo. The red-black, runner-up in the Carioca Championship and beaten by Atltico in the Supercup, on penalties, will suffer a 2022 without trophies, according to the prediction of the former side and now TV commentator.

“Dorival is doing a spectacular job, but Flamengo will only win the title if it is a voter, or a Flamengo citizen. transferred to So Paulo, where he worked between 2004 and 2005. CAREER AND TITLES

Traded by the tricolor, he went to Real Madrid, where he stayed between 2006 and 2007. He also defended Roma (2007 to 2012), So Paulo (2010), Villarreal, from Spain (2011), Sport (2012/13), Savasspor , from Turkey, from 2013 to 2016, and Brasiliense, his last club, in 2018.

For the Brazilian team, Cicinho was champion of the Confederations Cup, in 2005, and was reserve of the right-back and captain Cafu in the World Cup in Germany, in 2006. Brazil was eliminated by France in the quarterfinals, with a triumph by 1 to 0, goal by striker Henry.

Among the titles, Cicinho won the Libertadores and the Club World Cup with So Paulo, in 2005, in addition to the Campeonato Paulista, in the same year. For Real Madrid, the winger won Espanyol in the 2006/07 season. At Roma, he was champion of the Italian Cup in 2007/08 and the Italian Super Cup in 2007/08.