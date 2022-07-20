Claro offers Starbem health plan to its customers

Through a partnership, from now on, Claro’s more than 70 million customers will have access to a health plan offer through telehealth healthtech. Through the Starbem application, the operator’s users will have access, at affordable prices, to the startup’s telemedicine and care service.

It will be up to the health startup to provide online medical care, as well as discounts on exams and medications, where users will be able to schedule appointments through the app, which is available for download on Android and iOS systems.

In addition, the platform also has information about the patient and the card, which is presented at partner laboratories and pharmacies to obtain discounts.

The partnership between Claro and Starbem allows access to consultations with a General Practitioner, which will be done by video call over the cell phone, for pre- and post-paid customers from all over Brazil. Also by smartphone, the patient will be able to measure their blood pressure, heart and respiratory rate, stress index, among others. All through the artificial intelligence tool in the app, which allows a free check up of various health signs.

Starbem’s health plan offers consultation by video call throughout the country and has more than 15 medical specialties, psychology and nutrition for customers, as well as health benefits for companies.

In addition, it also has partnerships with laboratories throughout Brazil, where it offers up to 15% discounts on exams and up to 26% discounts on drugstores for its subscribers. Among the laboratories are groups A+, Dasa, Labi Exames, Sabin and Hermes Pardini, and units of Drogasil and Droga Raia throughout Brazil.

Starbem expects that with the partnership, the startup will grow 500% this year compared to last year, as the goal is to end 2022 with 150,000 subscribers.

Leandro Rubio, cardiologist and CEO of Starbem, says that the agreement with Claro will serve those people who need a quality medical consultation, but face difficulties for financial reasons or in the public health network.

“Our intention is to cut any kind of bureaucracy that could delay the beginning of an adequate treatment”, he says.

How to hire and prices

There are two plans available to customers, one weekly and one monthly. To contract the weekly plan, simply send an SMS with the word STAR to the number 3291 or STAR30 to contract the monthly plan. The weekly plan costs R$ 3.99, while the monthly plan costs R$ 12.99.