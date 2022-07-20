Claudia Abreu participates in ‘Conversa com Bial’ and talks about the life and work of Virginia Woolf

Today’s ‘Conversation with Bial’ (19) explores the life, death and depth of the work of Virginia Woolf, an English writer from the first half of the 20th century who brings together fans around the world. Actress Claudia Abreu, who stars and debuts as a playwright with the play “Virginia”a monologue about the author’s life, showing in São Paulo, is invited to participate in the conversation.

Claudia Abreu’s first contact with Virginia’s work was at age 18, in the play “Orlando”, and from 2016 onwards, she immersed herself in her writings, studying books, memoirs and diaries. Explain your motivation for the current project: “First, it came from my identification, and then from my experience as an actress. I thought ‘wow, at this point in my life I want to do something I really wanted to do’. There comes a time when you’ve done everything and think ‘now I really want to talk about something that is my face’”, she says.

About the monologue format, claims to be the reproduction of the voices in Virginia’s head: “They are streams of consciousness, because the sophistication of her work is the change of narrator without warning. Someone starts to say, you think ‘wow, but who’s talking now?’, and I tried to take this, which was so characteristic and ingenious, and put it as an analogous structure of the play […]. That’s why it’s a monologue, because the voices that she couldn’t bear to hear anymore, and made her commit suicide, are the ones that appear, are the characters”, he adds.

remembering the past

Claudia reads, in full, a letter of thanks written by her, addressed to the author. In addition, the program rescues the main works of the actress in these 36 years of careersuch as her participation in successful soap operas such as “Celebridade”, where she played the villain Laura, and also in “Cheias de Charme”, where she played a singer who antagonized the protagonists.

With the artistic direction of Monica Almeida, ‘Conversa com Bial’ airs on TV Globo from Monday to Friday, after ‘Jornal da Globo’. The program is also shown on Globo’s international channel and simulcast on Globoplay. The interviews can also be followed on the ‘Conversa com Bial’ podcast, available on Globoplay or on any audio platform.