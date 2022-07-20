Coffee advances more than 1500 points on recovery day in NY; London and…

The week started off busy for the Arabica coffee futures market, which advanced 7.71%, equivalent to more than 1500 points, in the main references on the New York Stock Exchange (ICE Future US) this Monday (18).

September/22 had a high of 1540 points, traded for 215.20 cents/lbp, December/22 had an appreciation of 1460 points, quoted for 211.20 cents/lbp, March/23 had a high of 1330 points, worth 207.20 cents /lbp and May/22 had an appreciation of 1240 points, quoted at 204.65 cents/lbp.

On the London Stock Exchange, conilon coffee also advanced earlier this week. September/22 increased by US$ 69 per ton, traded at US$ 1992, November/22 appreciated by US$ 63 per ton, quoted at US$ 1987, January/23 increased by US$ 54 per ton, traded by US$ 1973 and March/23 had a high of US$ 46 per ton, worth US$ 1960.

The coffee market is recovering from the intense low registered last week as fears of a global economic recession weighed on prices. Even with the advance, analysts say that the scenario remains very uncertain for the coffee market. The sector continues to keep an eye on external issues that could put pressure on quotes at any time.

The Green Coffee Association (GCA) announced last Friday (15) that the stock of green coffee in the United States rose to 6.05 million bags. In theory, the information could put pressure on coffee prices. But, it is worth remembering that ICE certified inventories are still at their lowest levels in recent years.

The concern with the supply of the grain, according to analysts, still supports coffee prices. The harvest in Brazil is still in full development, and the leaders of the sector say that it is more delayed than in previous years. Producers say there is even less coffee than previously expected, as a result of prolonged drought and frost in Brazil’s main Arabica-producing areas.

“Coffee prices rose sharply due to concern over falling coffee productivity in Brazil after Somar Meteorologia reported on Monday that Minas Gerais received 0.5mm of rain last week, or 12% of the historical average.” , complements the analysis of the international website Barchart.

In Brazil, the physical market followed and also ended with appreciation. In Cerrado Mineiro, prices reached more than 10% this Monday (18).

Type 6 hard drink, cold brew, rose by 6.45% in Guaxupé/MG, traded for R$1,320.00, Patrocínio/MG had a rise of 10.74%, worth R$1,340.00, Machado/MG had a high 9.68%, quoted at R$1,360.00, Varginha/MG increased by 3.15%, worth R$1,310.00 and Franca/SP increased by 6.30%, traded at R$1,350.00 .

The peeled cherry type had a high of 6.08% in Guaxupé/MG, traded for R$ 1,395.00, Patrocínio/MG had a high of 10.32%, traded for R$ 1,390.00, Varginha/MG had a high of 3 .08%, worth R$1,340.00 and Campos Gerais/MG had an appreciation of 6.59%, traded for R$1,455.00.