Confirming the rumors, Digital Extremes reveals Soulframe, a “spin-off” MMORPG based on Warframe ⋆

In the month of May, as I reported here at MMORPGBRa Digital extremes became news in several specialized media vehicles due to a suggestive movement. That is, the developer has filed an application to register a trademark called soulframe and fueled several theories about a new game. And yes, it seems the theorists were right. After all, during TennoCon 2022the developer confirmed the existence of this “spin-off” of the great Warframe… let’s try to understand this story better?

When the rumors gained traction on the web in the month of May, Digital Extremes did not issue any kind of statement to talk about the story of the alleged Soulframe. With that, many came to believe that an announcement would be made soon. Then, at TennoCon 2022, which took place a few days ago, the developer confirmed that it is indeed working on this title. Even better, the devs released a cinematic trailer (which you can check out just below this post) and hinted that the adventure will have a more fanciful feel, with a mix of action game and MMORPG elements.

It is also worth mentioning that Digital Extremes mentioned that it will use all the expertise gained from Warframe to build another great world and offer new experiences for fans of online games. So, all that’s left for us now is to follow the information carefully and hope that this curious Soulframe has the same appeal as the “flagship” of its developer and still offers some differentials capable of guaranteeing many years of adventures. Remembering that this announcement was released to close TennoCon 2022, which allows us to conclude that the devs are betting that this project will be a big highlight.