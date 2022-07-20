Copacabana joins the ‘biggest human chain in the world’ with megapainting; see how it turned out | Rio de Janeiro

The sands of Copacabana Beach became part of the “world’s largest human chain”in the words of the French artist Guillaume Legros 33 years old, the saype — a contraction of Say Peace [diga paz, em tradução livre]. It is through his hands that 30 cities on the five continents will hold hands with mega-paintings on the ground… hands clasped.

Rio de Janeiro is the 15th stage of the Beyond Walls, as Saype christened the project. Last week, the Frenchman drew at Posto 2 in Copacabana and at Morro do Zinco, in Estácio, where he played ball with residents.

The paintings are so big that only from above you can seebut the one on the beach is gone — the paints that the Frenchman uses are biodegradable, based on charcoal and chalk, and disappear fast.

“Impact people, without impacting nature,” says Saype.

“The idea is that the works would be ephemeral, which comes from Buddhism: the work stays in memory, but not on the ground. And that gave me infinite possibilities. But to make sense, I would have to find an eco-responsible way to do that, so I spent a year researching an ink recipe which has been evolving since 2012″, he says.

In addition to environmental research with the pigments that are used, there are studies of soil, fauna and flora before painting, during and up to three years later, in order to have an image of the environmental impact. Pigments are sent several times for analysis in France and Miami.

The objective of this trip around the world in 30 cities is to generate a social movement of kindness and solidarity and show that the great social and environmental challenges depend on joint action – represented by the image of hands clasped.

“I believe that the artist has a great responsibility. We have great visibility, and it is important to mobilize on sustainability issues. And there is a strong social aspect to my work. Whenever we talk about sustainability, there is also social and economic issues, which are the three pillars of sustainable development”, says Saype.

The art in Copacabana is connected to another work produced on one of the beaches of the Republic of Benin, a small country located in West Africa.

According to Saype, millions of people left Benin and were taken as slaves in the holds of ships. Many landed in Rio.

Painting is never the same. On her travels, Saype takes pictures of her hands with rings, bracelets and tattoos.

The elements serve as inspiration for urban art.

In addition to Rio, the intervention will also be carried out in Brumadinho (MG), where a dam broke in 2019, bringing a sea of ​​mud, destruction and deaths to the region.

The painting will be done on the soccer field that was used as a landing place for the Fire Department to rescue the bodies.

Saype: works at the UN and on the Champ de Mars

In 2012, graduated in nursing, he started to paint scenes in the subway in black and white, where people gather daily. From there, he developed a new artistic approach.

A self-taught artist, he is known as a pioneer of a movement that unites street art and land art and was considered, by European Forbes, as one of the most influential young people in the cultural area in the world in 2019.

Saype has more than 50 paintings, including at the UN Headquarters in New York, on the Champ de Mars in Paris, as well as participating in the Venice Biennale.

He was also the only French-Swiss artist to participate in the commemorations of the Fall of the Berlin Wall in 2019.

Paris, France Andorra Geneva, Switzerland Berlin, Germany Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso Yamussucro, Ivory Coast Turin, Italy istanbul, turkey Cape Town, South Africa Ouidah, Benin Dubai, United Arab Emirates secret location Venice, Italy Belfast, Northern Ireland Rio de Janeiro Brumadinho