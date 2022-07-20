Corinthians appears among the biggest fans in Brazil in research; see ranking

Corinthians appeared among the biggest fans in Brazil in a survey carried out by the newspaper The globe with the Ipec Institute. In the general ranking, Timão appears behind only Flamengo.

According to the survey, Corinthians has 15.5% of spontaneous responses. The team from Rio has 21.8%. The survey reveals that Corinthians and Flamengo are the only Brazilian teams that add up to two digits in spontaneous responses.

The Top 3, for example, is closed by São Paulo, with 8.2% of responses. Timão’s biggest rival, Palmeiras, appears in fourth, with 7.4%. Santos is ninth with the same 2.2% as Internacional – see ranking below.

The survey included 2,000 face-to-face interviews in 126 different municipalities throughout Brazil. The survey was carried out between the 1st and 5th of July and has a confidence level of 95% – the total margin of error is plus or minus two points.

In time, the two biggest fans in Brazil face each other for the quarterfinals of Libertadores. Corinthians and Flamengo face each other at Neo Química Arena on August 2nd. The return game, at Maracanã, takes place on the 9th of the same month. Both matches will be at 9:30 pm.

Check out the top 20 rankings

Flemish: 21.8% Corinthians: 15.5% São Paulo: 8.2% Palm trees: 7.4% Vasco: 4.2% Guild: 3.2% Cruise: 3.1% International: 2.2% Santos: 2.2% Atlético-MG: 2.1% Bahia: 1.7% Botafogo: 1.3% Stronghold: 1.3$ Sport: 1.2% Fluminense: 1.1% Paysandu: 0.9% Ceará: 0.8% Win: 0.7% Brazilian team: 0.7% Santa Cruz: 0.6

See more at: Corinthians fans.