Corinthians opens window amid busy schedule

Corinthians opened the mid-year transfer window on Monday, the 18th, and practically started another stage of its season. Until August 15, Timão will face four more knockout duels and decisive rounds of the Brazilian to keep fighting at the top, all while looking for reinforcements to the squad.

After passing through Santos, Boca Juniors and remaining among the top three in the national tournament, Corinthians is now trying to recover its injured players, mix up the news and be ready for another battery of decisive matches.

With names already in place, the club used the first day more to put recently borrowed names at the disposal of coach Vítor Pereira. The main one was midfielder Mateus Vital – Ramiro should be another used by the coaching staff starting this week.

Among the reinforcements, the right ones are defender Fabián Balbuena and center forward Yuri Alberto, who can be available for the game against Coritiba, this Wednesday. There is still a search for midfielder Fausto Vera, from Argentinos Juniors, the only target publicly admitted by the board.

The first duel should be over the weekend, against Atlético-MG, closing the first round against a direct competitor, away from home. Soon after, the dispute of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil opens.

Always interspersed with a commitment from the Brazilian, the team still disputes the two Libertadores Qualifiers and, on the 17th, two days after the window, closes the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

With so many matches and the predilection of the coaching staff for rotating the squad, it is likely that all the new features that returned will be used in this period. For Timão, the expectation is to know how far they will be able to take him.

