Corinthians physiotherapist explains Renato Augusto’s situation and compares with that of PSG star

This Tuesday, Corinthians ended the preparation for the duel against Coritiba, at 9:30 pm the following day, for the 18th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro. After the activity, the club’s consultant and physiotherapist, Bruno Mazziotti, brought updates on the current physical situation of midfielder Renato Augusto.

“Today, Renato has an injury to the soleus musculature, which is extremely requested, which, as a characteristic, all athletes begin to lose strength production. I’ll give a recent example, which is the injury of Sérgio Ramos, 34 years old, the same belt as Renato, who spent almost five months recovering from an injury like this. Due to the fact that the calculation of the load, from the return to the field, made recovery difficult. Knowing all this, the mistakes, I prefer to have Renato’s work with great caution because I know how much he can help“, he commented to Corinthians TV – see in the video below.

Namely, Renato Augusto did not step on the field in the last eight games of Corinthians. His last appearance took place in mid-June, when Timão beat Goiás 1-0, at Neo Química Arena.

In recent communiqués, Corinthians did not give further specifications on the deadline for the midfielder’s return to the pitch, but the tendency is that this will not happen in this Wednesday’s duel, against Coritiba. In the photos of the last training session before the match, Renato Augusto is only seen inside the CT Joaquim Grava.

See Bruno Mazziotti’s statement

