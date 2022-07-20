Corinthians receives Coritiba for the Brazilian on a likely debut night and returns; know everything

2022-07-20

This Wednesday, Corinthians has another important commitment in the fight for leadership of the Brazilian Championship. The opponent of the time is Coritiba, at Neo Química Arena, for the 18th round of the national competition. The ball rolls at 21:30.

Corinthians can get even closer to the championship leadership if the team from Paraná wins this Wednesday. In case of an alvinegro triumph, Vítor Pereira’s team is just one point behind the general leader Palmeiras. The arch-rival of Corinthians enters the field only on Thursday, against América-MG, away from home.

This Saturday’s game could also mark a debut and some reunions for Fiel. Striker Yuri Alberto, recently arrived from Zenit, midfielders Mateus Vital and Ramiro and striker Léo Natel were registered at CBF and can enter the field if chosen by the coaching staff. The club did not release the related list.

Find out all about Wednesday’s match in compiled below!

Escalation

Vítor Pereira gained new options in relation to the last match, against Ceará. In addition to Yuri Alberto, and the returns of those on loan, Timão should win Maycon and Willian back after a period in the medical department.

Faced with this scenario, Meu Timão found that Corinthians should enter the field with Cassius; Rafael Ramos, Gil, Raul and Lucas Piton; Cantillo, Maycon and Roni; Róger Guedes, Willian and Yuri Alberto.

The

My Helm

Arbitration

This Wednesday’s match is led by Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães. He has the help of Luiz Cláudio Regazone and Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha. Video arbitration is under the command of Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda.

Streaming

For the meeting between Timão and Coritiba, Fiel has two transmission options. On open TV, Rede Globo shows the match exclusively, while on closed channels, the exhibition is with the Premierethrough the system of pay per view.

There is also the possibility of the Corinthians fan following the match right here, in the My Helm. Real-time narration starts an hour before the ball rolls and still offers the possibility of interacting with other users.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games
DateConfrontationCompetition
20 Jul,
Wed, 21:30		Corinthians vs Coritiba
Broadcast: Globo and Premiere		Brazilian
24 July,
Sun, 18:00		Atletico MG vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere		Brazilian
27 July,
Wed, 21:30		Atlético-GO x CorinthiansBrazil’s Cup
30 July,
Sat, 19:00		Corinthians vs Botafogo
Broadcast: Premiere		Brazilian
02 Aug,
Tue, 21:30		Corinthians vs Flamengo
Broadcast: SBT and Conmebol TV		Liberators
06 Aug,
Sat, 19:00		Avai vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere		Brazilian
09 Aug,
Tue, 21:30		Flamengo x Corinthians
Broadcast: SBT and Conmebol TV		Liberators
13 Aug,
Sat, 19:00		Corinthians vs Palmeiras
Broadcast: Premiere		Brazilian
17 Aug,
Wed, 21:30		Corinthians vs Atletico GOBrazil’s Cup
20 Aug,
Sat, 19:00		Fortaleza x Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere		Brazilian

See more at: Corinthians x Coritiba and Brazilian Championship.

