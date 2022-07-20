Corinthians x Coritiba: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Third place in the opening of the round, with 29 points, Timão arrives for the duel after a 3-1 defeat to Ceará, at Arena Castelão. Live in the three championships it disputes (Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores), the alvinegra team gains reinforcements for the sequence of games. The main one will be Yuri Alberto, who was registered in the CBF and could make his debut tonight.

Corinthians x Coritiba

Coritiba comes from a 2-0 defeat to Flamengo, in Brasília. The alviverde team continues flirting with the relegation zone and is one point above América-MG, which opens the Z-4. Coxa occupies the 16th place, with 19 points, and has not yet won away from home: two draws and six defeats, the worst visitor.

Streaming: Globo broadcasts the game with narration by Cléber Machado and commentary by Ricardinho, Roger Flores and Salvio Spinola. Premiere shows the match throughout Brazil with narration by Milton Leite and comments by Alexandre Lozetti and Richarlyson.

Real time: O ge Tracks every move in the game (click here to follow).

Cabral Neto analyzes Corinthians vs Coritiba for the 18th round of the Brasileirão

Corinthians – Coach: Filipe Almeida

Vítor Pereira is suspended and will not be on the bench, but assistant Filipe Almeida will have reinforcements. In addition to Yuri Alberto, a reinforcement that was regularized at the CBF IDB on Tuesday afternoon, Timão should count on some feedback from the medical department. Maycon and Fagner, absent for a few games, are again options. Willian, with less shoulder pain, could be a surprise in the starting lineup.

Cássio, who did not play in the last round due to discomfort in the lower back, returns to the team and will reach 602 games for Timão, surpassing the legendary goalkeeper Ronaldo Giovanelli. He will become the third player with the most matches for the club, behind Luizinho (606) and Wladimir (806).

Probable lineup: Cassio; Rafael Ramos (Fagner), Gil, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Cantillo, Du Queiroz (Roni) and Giuliano, Róger Guedes, Willian (Adson) and Yuri Alberto (Gustavo Mosquito).

Who is out: Vítor Pereira (suspended), Renato Augusto (calf discomfort), Júnior Moraes (left ankle sprain), Balbuena (not registered in time) and Paulinho (recovering from knee surgery).

hanging: Du Queiroz, Giovane, Rafael Ramos and Raul Gustavo.

Probable lineup of Corinthians to play with Coritiba

Coritiba – Coach: Morínigo

The Paraguayan coach has the return of defender Henrique, who has served suspension and should take the place of Guillermo. On the other hand, Matheus Alexandre is out for the third yellow card – Nathanael is the most quoted to take the spot. Alef Manga fights to reassume a position among the starters in place of Adrián Martínez

Probable lineup: Alex Muralha; Nathanael, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Egídio; Willian Farias, Val and Matías Galarza (Thonny Anderson); Alef Manga (Adrián Martínez), Léo Gamalho and Igor Paixão.

Probable Coritiba x Corinthians

Who is out: Matheus Alexandre (suspended); Guilherme Biro and José Hugo (option); Robinho (transition); Warley, Andrey and Fabricio Daniel (medical department).

hanging: Guillermo, Willian Farias, Matías Galarza and Alef Manga.

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães (FIfa-RJ)

Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães (FIfa-RJ) Assistant 1: Luiz Claudio Regazone (RJ)

Luiz Claudio Regazone (RJ) Assistant 2: Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ)

Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ) Fourth referee: Thiago Lourenço de Mattos (SP)

Thiago Lourenço de Mattos (SP) VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (RJ)