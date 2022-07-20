Coronavac shortage threatens to start vaccinating 3- and 4-year-olds

posted on 07/19/2022 06:00



Vaccination against covid-19 for children aged 3 and 4 years should start this week in the Federal District. Yesterday the DF Health Department (SES-DF) announced the distribution of the entire stock of Coronavac immunizer — the only one authorized for children — to more than 70 child vaccination points. “The measure is the first step to start vaccination in the age group”, said the SES-DF, in a note. The secretariat also said that it awaits the publication of a technical note from the Ministry of Health to start vaccinating children from 3 years old against covid-19. To the Correio, the agency said that the guidelines should be released today.

But, in addition, Coronovac’s low stock in the Cold Chain – storage places at low temperatures – threatens the start of vaccination in the DF. Until the beginning of yesterday morning, there were 10,560 doses of the immunizer, at the end of the day, there were only 6,360 left. In a note, the Ministry of Health said that it recommends that existing stocks in the states and municipalities be used and that it follows in negotiations for the acquisition of new doses. The decision will only be formalized with the publication of the technical note to the states, as well as the vaccine delivery schedule.

cases in DF

The Secretary of Health yesterday recorded 925 new cases of infected during the weekend. The number represents 574 fewer infected than those released by the folder on Friday, when 1,499 people were confirmed with the virus. In this way, the total number of infected in the federal capital reached a total of 825,200 cases of covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. The information was released yesterday, after updating the epidemiological bulletin. In addition, SES-DF reported three more deaths from covid-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,806 people have lost their lives to the virus.

The transmission rate has continued to fall since June 14, reaching 0.66. The number shows that a group of 100 people can infect another 66. When the index is above 1, it shows that the pandemic is out of control.

The moving average of infections is at 1,286.20, which represents a decrease of 52.19% compared to 14 days ago. The moving average of deaths has increased and is at 2.60 – this represents a reduction of 40.91% compared to the calculation of two weeks ago.



