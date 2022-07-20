Court to rule out Musk’s Twitter purchase in October

The Chancery court in Delaware (USA) ruled on Tuesday (19) that the trial on Elon Musk’s withdrawal from the purchase of Twitter will be held in October and will last for five days. Dates have not been set.

The decision, handed down by the judge Kathaleen McCormick, represents a defeat for Musk, who would like to postpone the trial to February 2023. Twitter wanted it to be in September.

what happened

“The reality is that the delay threatens irreparable damage to sellers,” she said, referring to Twitter…. – See more at https://www.uol.com.br/tilt/noticias/reuters/2022/ 07/19/judgment-between-twitter-and-musk-about-purchasing-the-social-network-sera-em-octobro.htm?cmpid=copiaecola

During the hearing, the social network’s lawyers argued that a quick trial would be imperative to stop the damage that Twitter has suffered from the uncertainty of the deal.

They further claimed that Musk’s request to delay the purchase process could be an attempt to reduce the appeal time, as by the suggested date, next year, the deal would have expired.

On Musk’s part, his lawyers said that having a trial in October is too short a timeframe for them to be able to analyze the percentage of fake and spam Twitter accounts – this was the main reason given by the businessman for suspending the purchase process.

The businessman said the company wasn’t sure how many accounts are spam and robots. Therefore, it shows the company’s lack of transparency towards him and even advertisers.

After reviewing the case, the judge considered this argument given by the billionaire a bad faith attempt to give up the deal, in a situation of “remorse on the part of the buyer”.

Remember the controversy

On July 8, Musk and his team of lawyers sent a letter to Twitter announcing that they had withdrawn from buying the social network for $44 billion.

“For nearly two months, Mr. Musk has requested data and information necessary to ‘make an assessment’ of the prevalence of fake accounts or spam on the platform,” the SEC-registered document reads. [a Comissão de Valores Mobiliários dos EUA] by the South African businessman’s legal team. “Twitter failed or refused to provide the information.”

On July 12, Twitter formally announced that it would sue Elon Musk for violating the social network’s purchase agreement.

“Having put on a public spectacle to bring Twitter into the picture, and signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes he – unlike the other parties subject to Delaware contract law – is free to change his mind, mock the company, harm its operations, destroy shareholder value and walk away,” the suit reads.

As a result of this, the Delaware court ruled today that the trial begins in October.

It is worth remembering that under the terms defined in the initial purchase agreement, Musk will have to pay US$ 1 billion if the process is not finalized for reasons such as problems securing funding for the US$ 44 billion, defined previously or impediment of the transaction by regulators. The breakup clause, however, would not apply in cases where Musk decides to cancel the deal himself,

*With information from CNBC