Cruzeiro announces the signing of Pablo Siles, ex-Athletico-PR

photo: reproduction Pablo Siles was announced as a reinforcement of Cruzeiro this Tuesday (19) Cruzeiro confirmed, on the afternoon of this Tuesday (19), the hiring of Uruguayan midfielder Pablo Siles, who has economic rights linked to Athletico-PR. The 25-year-old was loaned out to the celestial club until the end of the season.

Hired by Athletico in November 2021 for around R$3.5 million, Siles caught the attention of the Paraná club after his good performance at Vitria. Marking player in midfield, the Uruguayan started out in professional football at the Danubio base, a club from his homeland.

At Cruzeiro, Siles will only be the second option in midfield. In addition to him, Willian Oliveira is the first midfielder of origin. The holder is even in the medical department for a dislocation in his right shoulder.

Adriano, Neto Moura, Pedro Castro and Filipe Machado are also used in the role, but have played as second midfielder for most of their careers.

Siles is the fourth reinforcement announced by Cruzeiro for the Serie B sequel. Before him, defender Lus Felipe, ex-PSV, from the Netherlands, was made official; left-back Marquinhos Cipriano, ex-Sion, from Switzerland, and forward Bruno Rodrigues, who was last at Famalico, from Portugal.