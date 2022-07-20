Cruzeiro announces the signing of Pablo Siles, ex-Athletico-PR

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Cruzeiro announces the signing of Pablo Siles, ex-Athletico-PR 1 Views

Pablo Siles was announced as a reinforcement
photo: reproduction

Pablo Siles was announced as a reinforcement of Cruzeiro this Tuesday (19)

Cruzeiro confirmed, on the afternoon of this Tuesday (19), the hiring of Uruguayan midfielder Pablo Siles, who has economic rights linked to Athletico-PR. The 25-year-old was loaned out to the celestial club until the end of the season.

Siles participated in 18 games for Furaco this season, with one goal and one assist. Today, he is a substitute for coach Felipo’s team. His last match was on June 25, for Serie A – a 4-2 victory over Red Bull Bragantino.

Serie B team signings for the second half

Copete, striker (Bahia)
Copete, striker (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao
Igor Torres, forward (Bahia)
Igor Torres, forward (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao
Fernandinho, forward (Brusque)
Fernandinho, forward (Brusque) – photo: Divulgao
Alisson Farias, forward (Chapecoense)
Alisson Farias, striker (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao
Mailton, right-back (Chapecoense)
Mailton, right-back (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao
Thom
Thoms Bendinelli, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Disclosure
Paulinho Moccelin, forward (CRB)
Paulinho Moccelin, striker (CRB) – photo: Divulgao
Lucas Poletto, forward (Crici
Lucas Poletto, striker (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao
Bocanegra, defender (Crici
Bocanegra, defender (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao
Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back (Cruzeiro)
Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back (Cruzeiro) – photo: Publicity
Bruno Rodrigues, forward (Cruzeiro)
Bruno Rodrigues, striker (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao
Lu
Lus Felipe, defender (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao
Pablo Siles, steering wheel (Cruise)
Pablo Siles, steering wheel (Cruise) – photo: Divulgao
Guilherme, striker (Gr
Guilherme, striker (Grmio) – photo: Divulgao
Lucas Leiva, midfielder (Gr
Lucas Leiva, midfielder (Grmio) – photo: Publicity
Isaac, half (Guarani)
Isaac, half (Guarani) – photo: Disclosure
Jamerson, left-back (Guarani)
Jamerson, left-back (Guarani) – photo: Publicity
Jonathan, striker (N
Jonathan, forward (Nutico) – photo: Disclosure
Souza, midfielder (N
Souza, midfielder (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao
Jobson, steering wheel (N
Jobson, steering wheel (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao
Paulo Victor, striker (Oper
Paulo Victor, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Divulgao
Getterson, Striker (Oper
Getterson, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Disclosure
Rithely, midfielder (Ponte Preta)
Rithely, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
lvis, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
Mateus Silva, defender (Ponte Preta)
Mateus Silva, defender (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
Leandro Barcia, forward (Ponte Preta)
Leandro Barcia, striker (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao
Alex Teixeira, forward (Vasco)
Alex Teixeira, striker (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao

Hired by Athletico in November 2021 for around R$3.5 million, Siles caught the attention of the Paraná club after his good performance at Vitria. Marking player in midfield, the Uruguayan started out in professional football at the Danubio base, a club from his homeland.

At Cruzeiro, Siles will only be the second option in midfield. In addition to him, Willian Oliveira is the first midfielder of origin. The holder is even in the medical department for a dislocation in his right shoulder.

Adriano, Neto Moura, Pedro Castro and Filipe Machado are also used in the role, but have played as second midfielder for most of their careers.

Siles is the fourth reinforcement announced by Cruzeiro for the Serie B sequel. Before him, defender Lus Felipe, ex-PSV, from the Netherlands, was made official; left-back Marquinhos Cipriano, ex-Sion, from Switzerland, and forward Bruno Rodrigues, who was last at Famalico, from Portugal.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Sport’s president confirms Lisca’s departure, on his way to Santos, and criticizes technician: “Unethical attitude” | sport

Lisca is no longer a Sport coach. The club confirmed the coach’s departure this Tuesday, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved