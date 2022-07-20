Cruzeiro visits CSA and tries to beat the record of the 1st round of Series B

Cruzeiro visits CSA this Wednesday (20), at 7pm, at the Rei Pelé stadium, in the city of Maceió, in Alagoas, for the 19th round of Série B of the Brazilian Championship. Isolated leader, with 41 points, the celestial team has already secured the symbolic “title’ of the 1st round, but still seeks to beat a record in the initial stage of the competition.
If they defeat the Alagoas team, Raposa can match Vitória 2012 with the best campaign of the first round of the Second Division. 10 years ago, the Bahian team scored 44 of the 57 points played (77.19% success) in the 19 initial matches. There were 14 wins, two draws, three defeats and a positive balance of 17.
Although there is a chance that Raposa will establish the record of the initial stage of the Second, coach Paulo Pezzolano does not see the team as superior to the opponents. “Nowadays, we’re not going to see Cruzeiro going over the top, there’s no way, but Cruzeiro will fight for all the balls to keep adding”, he pointed out.
How does the cruise arrive?
Another important absence for the Uruguayan coach will be midfielder Willian Oliveira, who was diagnosed with an acromioclavicular dislocation in his right shoulder and is being handed over to the club’s medical department.
Goalkeeper Gabriel Brazão, midfielder João Paulo and striker Jajá are also out.
Serie B team signings for the second half
How does the CSA arrive?
Recovered from a back strain, the midfielder worked normally with the group on Tuesday (19). The expectation is that he will be listed again if he is fit to play.
Valentim will also have at his disposal midfielder Lucas Lourenço and goalkeeper Paulo Ricardo, who were hired and regularized at the IDB.
CSA x Cruise
CSA
Marcelo Carne; Diego Renan, Wellington Nascimento, Lucão and Edson; Geovane, Giva Santos and Gabriel; Osvaldo, Lucas Barcelos and Rodrigo Rodrigues.
Technician: Alberto Valentine.
cruise
Rafael Cabral; Filipe Machado (Wagner Leonardo), Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Leo Pais, Adriano, Neto Moura, Daniel Júnior and Matheus Bidu; Luvannor and Ed.
Technician: Paulo Pezzolano.
Reason: 19th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship
Place: Rei Pelé Stadium, in Maceió (AL)
date and time: July 20 (Wednesday) 2022 at 7pm
Referee: Flávio Rodrigues de Souza (Fifa/SP)
assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (Fifa/SP) and Gustavo Rodrigues de Oliveira (SP)
VAR: José Cláudio Rocha Filho (Fifa/SP)
Streaming: Premiere