Customer receives BRL 10,000 in compensation for interest on payroll

INSS: Bank discounted card debt from the INSS insured elderly woman's benefit (Getty Image)

  • INSS: Company was accused of charging excessive interest from the insured;

  • The customer had amounts deducted directly from the payment;

  • Elderly women received only one minimum wage per month.

A financial institution was ordered to compensate a pensioner of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) in more than R$ 10 thousand for moral damages. The bank was accused of charging excessive interest on the payroll loan.

The magistrate says that “any person’s future work and retirement cannot be capitalized and brought to present value by an interest rate”. In this case, the client had amounts discounted directly from the payment, less than the minimum wage, because of a credit card with a consigned margin reserve.

With the sentence, the clauses of the contract prepared by the financial company regarding interest, the limit of the discount and also the installment of the debt were annulled.

In addition, the bank is prohibited from deducting amounts from the elderly woman’s retirement until the installment of the payroll loan deficit is reviewed. However, the institution can still appeal.

After the judicial process, the bank will need to return double the amount of R$ 5,176.52, unduly discounted. It is still possible to offset the card consumption debt.

The court explained the decision by acknowledging that the portion of the amounts was “improperly appropriated” by the defendant. The judge in charge of the case also claims that the bank took advantage of the 69-year-old consumer’s “weakness or ignorance” and exploited the condition of “special vulnerability” by charging more unfair interest and contractual charges.

