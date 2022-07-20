CVC (CVCB3), Vale (VALE3) and other companies to keep an eye on today

CVC (CVCB3) and OK (VALE3) are some of the corporate highlights this Wednesday (20), after both released preliminary numbers that should help investors calibrate expectations for the balance sheet for the second quarter.

CVC reported that the number of reservations for travel packages by the company rose 19% between April and May and reached R$ 1.4 billion. According to the company, it was the highest volume of bookings in a single month since January 2020.

Bookings confirmed in the April/May period are already equivalent to 152% of those registered in the entire second quarter of 2021.

Vale reported that the production of iron ore reached 74.1 million metric tons in the second quarter of 2022, down 1.2%.

Petrobras

THE Petrobras (PETR4) made available, this Tuesday, a consultation to the market to assess the interest of companies in the purchase of land in the Gaslub Pole, in Itaboraí (RJ).

The oil company informed that it has 2.1 square kilometers available for potential negotiation, which, in its view, could enable investments that are directed to the region by other agents, with the development of new economic activities.

WEG and Romi

THE WEG (WEGE3) registered net profit of R$912.9 million in the second quarter of this year, down 19.5%. The value was below the projection of R$ 924 million made by market analysts, according to data gathered by Bloomberg.

THE Romi Industries (ROMI3) profited BRL 33 million in the second quarter of 2022, down 22.9% from the same period last year. In the quarter, operating cash generation measured by Ebitda was R$52.5 million, down 21%, representing an Ebitda margin of 14.1%.

*With information from Reuters

