Damares Alves withdraws from candidacy for the Senate

Alan Santos/PR

Former Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Damares Alves (Republicans), withdrew from running for federal Senate. The decision came after the Chief Executive of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) and the former governor’s group Jose Roberto Arruda (PL) announce, this Tuesday, 19, that they have reconciled and will unite in the 2022 elections for the governor and federal deputy, respectively. Now, the candidacy for senator will be occupied by the federal deputy Flavia Arruda (PL), on the slate led by the MDB.

According to Ibaneis, the definition of the ticket was against the request of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “We all have a commitment to President Jair Bolsonaro and he invited us to this meeting in the sense that we can unify the field that surrounds the president in the DF”, he said. The governor also said that, at the meeting, it was agreed that Damares would talk to Republican leaders to decide her future in the elections. “The minister will talk to her party to find out which office she will run for,” he added.

The separation of the groups had occurred when the Justice rehabilitated the political rights of José Roberto Arruda, who speculated to run for governor of the capital. However, Ibaneis, who will run for reelection, did not like the former governor’s move and dismissed Flávia Arruda, who is the wife of José Roberto Arruda, from the ticket as a candidate for the Senate. In fact, last week, Ibaneis announced that he would support former minister Damares Alves in the election for the post.