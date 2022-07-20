Death in Vila Barraginha: Victim’s sister didn’t go to MPMG and hasn’t eaten for days

Invited to appear at the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) this Tuesday (19), the sister of Marcos Vinicius Vieira Couto, shot at close range and killed in a police approach in Vila Barraginhain Contagem, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, on Saturday (16), was unable to answer the call due to lack of emotional conditions.

The information was confirmed by the prosecution this afternoon. By phone, a colleague of Marcos’ sister said that she is “very weak” and has not eaten since the event. “They were very close. She intends to go to the MPMG, but only when possible. She has been staying at home, not going out,” she said.

Also on Tuesday, the MPMG reported that it awaits the arrival of the victim’s medical records at the Municipal Hospital of Contagem to proceed with the next steps in the case. The document was requested from the medical center on Tuesday. The Municipality of Contagem declared that the report was sent to the MP around 2:15 pm.

The crime

Marquinhos was approached by military police in a bar. According to the incident report, security agents sought him out after a report of gunshots during a July party. The police allege that the boy would have resisted during the approach. Family members deny the version.

Videos circulating on social media show the moment when the policeman directs the suspect to the front of a van parked at the scene. Afterwards, gunshots are heard. The boy died from a gunshot wound to his head.

What the police involved in the action say

The PM says that Marquinhos, supposedly the head of drug trafficking in the region, would be coercing the local community with a gun during a community party. The man would be getting into fights, according to police reports.

According to the bulletin, when the police arrived at the scene, they would have encountered the 29-year-old man who had not obeyed the verbal warnings and would have tried to take the weapon of one of the sergeants who attended the event. In this version, the military would have reacted and shot the man.

What the victim’s family say

According to Marquinhos’ family and acquaintances, who were at the scene, the confusion would have started at the door of a pastry shop, when the man decided to take satisfaction with a neighbor who was bragging in the neighborhood for having impregnated a 12-year-old child.

Marquinhos, who was already drunk, would have picked up a stick and gone up to the other resident, who was armed because he had legal authorization to carry. They allegedly argued and Marquinhos took the gun from him and, after that, he fired butts. Residents say that there were no shots, contrary to what the PM said. After the confusion, the neighbor’s family would have called the police to the scene.

The witnesses also deny that Marquinhos tried to take the policeman’s gun. The videos circulating on social media do not show this moment and the PM claims that the images were cut.

At the victim’s wake, the atmosphere was one of sadness and revolt. “Why didn’t they take him prisoner? Why did they kill my son? My heart is bleeding, my life is over”, lamented Marcos’ mother, Eliane Vieira Couto Lima, 60 years old.

Helping the victim after the shooting

The family claims that Marcos Vinícius was taken to a car, which followed with his body to the Municipal Hospital of Contagem. The victim’s relatives say that when they arrived at the scene, they received information that the boy had already been admitted to the hospital lifeless.

The Contagem Health Department confirms this information. However, even with the confirmation of the secretary, the PM maintains the version that the victim would have arrived there alive and died in the hospital.

suspicion of bribery

THE Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) calls for investigation of the facts and informed that she had been contacted by residents who said that the actions of the police in the village were motivated by the lack of payment of bribes. In the last two weeks, there were three deaths in the region by people who did not accept amounts of “alleged corruption charged and owed to the police”.

In an interview with the newspaper O Tempo, the spokeswoman for the corporation, Major Layla Brunella, said she considered the complaint incoherent. “If the military received bribes, why was this trafficker arrested for drug trafficking? He was arrested, on July 25, for illegal possession of a firearm, in addition, he was on drugs. Regardless, we are investigating the complaint and the investigation will take place,” she said.

prosecutor will investigate

The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) opened, on Monday (18), a Criminal Procedure to investigate the case.. “The medical records of the Municipal Hospital of Contagem were requested and the victim’s sister will be heard for clarification”, says the agency.

The Criminal Investigation Procedure (PIC) will be conducted jointly by the Prosecutors of Justice for the External Control of Police Activity and the Court of the Jury of Count.

policeman is on the loose

The military policeman who killed Marcos is on the loose. The information was confirmed to THE TIME by the corporation’s spokeswoman, Major Layla Brunella, on Monday (18). “The soldier was arrested and with the release permit issued in the morning, he was released. It is important to note that the permit is issued by the Courts”, he said.

Asked if the soldier will be able to work immediately after his release, the major explained about the procedures. “It comes back normally, but it goes through the psychologist. The policeman makes a follow-up, which has no set period. It depends on the professional’s assessment for him to be discharged,” she detailed.