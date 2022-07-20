Decided to go to Porto, Palmeiras forwards the sale of Gabriel Veron

Palmeiras agree with Porto the last details for the sale of Gabriel Veron. The Portuguese will pay 10.2 million euros (R$ 56.4 million) for 90% of the player’s economic rights and he will sign a five-year contract with the European club. Veron is determined to go and understands that it is a good time for a transfer.

Discover the channel of Our Lecture on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and not Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

Alviverde is entitled to receive 60% of Veron’s economic rights (R$ 33.8 million) and will keep 10% for a future sale. The deal has a chance to be finalized this Wednesday (20) and the departure takes place at a time when Abel Ferreira will have two new options for the attack: Merentiel and López.

The two players are already regularized in the Daily Newsletter (BID) and can debut this Thursday (21), against América-MG, at Independência.

Gabriel Veron made his professional debut at the end of 2019, under the command of coach Mano Menezes. In almost three years, he played 97 matches and scored 14 goals, the last of them in the 1-0 victory over Cuiabá, on Monday (18) for the Brazilian Championship, at Allianz Parque.

Summary: Abel’s family in Brazil, Piquerez’s injury and Palmeiras’ official statement Duel between Palmeiras and Cuiabá enters the top 5 matches with the most audience at Allianz Parque in 2022 Summary: Palmeiras beats Cuiabá and regains victories in the Brazilian Championship Performances: Palmeiras vs Cuiabá Summary: Palmeiras vs Cuiabá: lineups, refereeing and where to watch

READ MORE

‘Vuaden Rule’: Referee used different criteria in King Shock

Gabriel Silva: striker negotiates departure on loan