Decree with confusing wording creates insecurity and postpones ethanol price drop

The content of the decree published this Monday (18), by governor Romeu Zema, on the reduction of the ICMS rate on ethanol, left many biofuel producers confused. It was not clear whether the decrease in the collection of state tax would be only for the gas stations or for the entire production chain. While there is legal uncertainty on the subject, the consumer does not feel in his pocket the tax reduction on hydrated alcohol.

The reduction from 16% to 9.29% in the ICMS on ethanol was announced by the governor after the enactment of the Benefits PEC in Congress. The change in the constitution determines that the ICMS rate on biofuels, such as ethanol, be reduced to maintain the competitiveness of the alternative, since there was a reduction in the rate on gasoline due to the new law on the ICMS ceiling.

The decree says that the ICMS rate is set at 9.29% “in the internal operation with Combustible Hydrated Ethyl Alcohol – AEHC destined to the final consumer”. It is not clear whether, by saying “internal operation”, the State Department of Finance (SEF) is referring to the entire production chain, which begins in the sugarcane field, passes through the plant until it reaches distribution.

The Association of Sugar-Energy Industries of Minas Gerais (Siamig) states that it contacted the secretariat about the content of the text and that it hopes that the reduction in the ICMS rate will cover the entire production chain. While there is no legal certainty, due to the lack of clarity in the text of the decree, taxation is being carried out with old values ​​- 12% for operations prior to the distribution of fuel.

“With the constitutional amendment, it became clear that the rate needed to be reduced to 9%, but the question remained for the intermediate operation. We already know that there is an internal understanding of the Secretary of Finance that the rate should be 9% for everyone, but this needs to go through the secretariat’s conventional procedures”, said Mário Campos, president of Siamig.

Sought by the report, the SEF stated that “a new decree will be published in tomorrow’s edition of the Official Gazette”. The secretariat did not advance the content of the text.

The Union of Retail Trade of Petroleum Derivatives of the State of Minas Gerais (Minaspetro) says that the purchase of fuel with reduced rate will happen in a staggered way, little by little. That is, while the distributors have full stocks, sales of fuel to gas stations will take place at a rate of 16%.

ICMS is collected in advance by service stations, that is, the amounts are taxed when the fuel leaves the distributors.