defined the first airline in the Energy Family Advisory Group

Graphic design of the Energia family concept aircraft – Image: Embraer





farnborough – Norway’s Widerøe, committed to being one of the world’s first emissions-free airlines, signed today, July 19, at the Farnborough International Airshow, a memorandum of understanding with Embraer for the companies to work together and set the world’s requirements for sustainable, emission-free and commercially viable aviation.

Working together to define requirements such as infrastructure, ground support, aircraft performance (range, speed etc), payload capacity, among others, the Energia Family Advisory Group will help accelerate market launch and ultimately inform the choice of which concept will reach the market first.

This agreement builds on existing work by Embraer with Widerøe, such as ‘Project Zero’ – a collaboration with Rolls-Royce to study a 50-seat, fully zero-emissions aircraft (zero NOx and other greenhouse gases). This complementary work looks at all aspects of the development and operation of the 19-50 seater Energy Family concepts.

“We created Widerøe Zero because we needed the freedom to think about the new. There are ingrained ways of doing things in our industry, but running a zero-emissions fleet will be completely different,” says Andreas Kollbye Aks, former Chief Strategy Officer at Widerøe and current CEO at Widerøe Zero. “Embraer’s approach to sustainable aviation aligns with ours, and this collaboration will dig into the real-world details to shape the technology that will make zero-emission flights a reality.”





Arjan Meijer, President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, said: “We are proud of our partnership with Widerøe, which has become a powerful global voice in the quest for sustainable aviation and was recently named ‘Green Airline of the Year’ by Air Transport World. . Widerøe’s experience and commitment to sustainable aviation is unparalleled. The knowledge they and future group members will bring to the program will be a critical foundation for the successful development of the Energia family.”

Embraer information

For more information on AEROIN coverage direct from Farnborough 2022, click here.