Delta flight with only bags and no passengers shows air chaos in Europe

Amid the air chaos in Europe, a Delta Air Lines plane flew from London’s Heathrow airport to Detroit, United States, with no passengers and full of lost customer luggage.

The flight took place on Monday of last week (11), with an Airbus A330-200, and was confirmed by the CEO of the American airline, Ed Bastian, during a conference call about the company’s quarterly results.

Delta used a plane that was going from London to Detroit, but whose flight was canceled at the last minute due to limits imposed by Heathrow airport, and said the “creative” solution was used so the A330 wouldn’t return empty from the UK (and while avoiding the need to charter an aircraft just for the “mission”).

“We had a separate charter just to repatriate back customer bags that were held up due to some of the operational issues European airports were experiencing,” Bastian said on Wednesday. “We did this on our own just to get our Delta customers their bags back as quickly as possible.”

The 1,000 or so bags that traveled “alone” were stowed in the plane’s cargo hold, not in the passenger cabin — which remained empty — according to Delta. The company also said customers on the canceled flight were re-accommodated on other flights.

Passengers with flights to Europe have faced problems due to a crisis linked to the lack of staff in the region’s airlines. Without the sufficient amount of manpower to carry out operations, especially during school holidays when demand increases, cases of lost luggage, flight cancellations and rebookings have been a constant in this July 2022 (midsummer on the Old Continent) .

