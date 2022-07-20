Dilma on Bolsonaro: ‘Called the world to announce a coup’

In the view of the former president, Bolsonaro confessed that he will lose the election to Lula (photo: Photo 1: Marcelo Camargo/Agncia Brasil Photo 2: Evaristo S/AFP)

Former President Dilma Rousseff (PT) used her Twitter page this Tuesday (7/19) to snipe the current Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL). And also to raise an alert. The criticism came after another attack by the president on the electoral system during a meeting with ambassadors, in Brasilia, this Monday (7/18).

“Bolsonaro committed yesterday (7/18) an act of betrayal to Brazil. the first time that a president summons the world to announce that he is going to carry out a coup. With this act, Bolsonaro confesses that he will lose the election to Lula. Will institutions be complacent with this authoritarian shame?”, asked Dilma.

Bolsonaro committed an act of betrayal to Brazil yesterday. the 1st time a president summons the world to announce that he is going to stage a coup. With this act, Bolsonaro confesses that he will lose the election to Lula. How long will institutions be complacent with this authoritarian shame? %u2014 Dilma Rousseff (@dilmabr) July 19, 2022

Bolsonaro makes new attacks on the TSE

At Monday’s meeting, held at the Alvorada Palace, Bolsonaro gave a PowerPoint presentation to the ambassadors. The intention, according to him, was to show the “reality” of the 2014 and 2018 elections.

Opposition will denounce Bolsonaro to the STF

Federal deputy Alencar Santana (PT), leader of the minority in the Chamber of Deputies, said that he and other parliamentarians will take measures against the accusations at the polls and presidential elections, but did not give details of what would be done.

Confused about received applause

A video circulating on social media shows Bolsonaro “in a vacuum” after finishing his presentation to the ambassadors. However, this only happened because TV Brasil cut the sound. The broadcast made by the president’s Facebook page reveals that he received applause from the audience. O State of Mines compared the two sections.

Check it out in the video below.