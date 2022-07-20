director found dead at bank headquarters

Caixa’s director of Internal Controls and Integrity, Sérgio Ricardo Faustino Batista, was found dead on Tuesday night at the bank’s headquarters, in central Brasília.

The case is under investigation. Preliminary investigations indicate that it was a suicide.

The body was found outside the building by security guards who were on duty. The incident was registered by the Civil Police of the Federal District. The Federal Police was notified.

The tragedy draws attention because the directors of Sérgio Faustino Batista are directly related to the most recent scandal involving the bank.

In a report published by the column, Caixa employees accused the then president of the institution, Pedro Guimarães, of sexual harassment. Guimarães fell after the denunciations were published.

The Department of Internal Controls and Integrity, DECOI, is responsible for receiving and following up on complaints made by employees through the bank’s internal channels.

After the outbreak of the scandal, Caixa admitted the existence of a complaint of harassment filed in May through internal channels.

It is suspected that this complaint, before being investigated, was brought to the attention of the bank’s top management.

The dead director was 54 years old and remained in office even after the change in the presidency of Caixa. A career employee, he had previously been part of the team that directly advised Pedro Guimarães’ office.