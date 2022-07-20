Discover how to prepare delicious rice in the Air Fryer

Home appliances have revolutionized the way of cooking, and with the promise of making this activity simpler and more practical, new revenues are being recreated with the emergence of new household items. So today we bring you some tips for how to cook rice in air fryer.

Learn how to cook rice in the Air Fryer

Are you looking for practicality in the kitchen? So this recipe is perfect. Discover now how to prepare a delicious rice recipe in the Air Fryer. Its preparation is no secret, since the important thing is to regulate the device and pay attention to the preparation time. It is possible to sauté and cook rice without causing any damage to your Air Fryer. Check step by step.

Organize the ingredients

For this recipe, you will need:

1 tablespoon of olive oil;

1 small onion, chopped;

2 minced garlic cloves;

1 and ½ cup (tea) of rice;

3 cups (tea) of hot water;

Salt and spices to taste.

Preparation mode

Place the olive oil, garlic and onion in the Air Fryer basket.

Set the temperature to 160º and sauté for 2 minutes.

Open the basket, and if necessary, sauté for another 1 minute. Remember to be careful not to burn the onion and garlic.

Add the rice and sauté for another 3 minutes, checking occasionally.

Put water in the Air Fryer and let it cook for 20 minutes.

Check the point of the rice and, if necessary, add more water until you reach the point you want.

View revenue yield and other tips

To cook faster, it is important to add the already hot water to the Air Fryer. This will shorten the cooking time and save electricity. This recipe makes 3 servings and can be made in 25 minutes. The great advantage is that while the rice cooks, you can do other activities without worrying about forgetting the rice cooking on the stove.