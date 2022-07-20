Discover the history of the Orient Express

Just over a year after the return of the Orient Express to European stations for limited seasons, the train already considered the “most luxurious in the world” announced a reinforcement of its circulation in the main capitals of the Old Continent in 2024, for the Paris Olympics. , with 17 of its original carriages.

Eternalized by the writer Agatha Christie in the book “Murder on the Orient Express”, published in 1934, and later in its film version with Lauren Bacall and Albert Finney in 1974, the train evokes not only the charm of other eras and the service that enchanted politicians , aristocrats and great stars, as well as the magnitude of chariots that connected opposite sides of the planet.

The announcement was made by the Accor group, which today holds partial rights to the “Orient Express” brand. The first nine of the 17 trains are expected to receive their livery by December 2022, while the rest will be released gradually until early 2024, when operation is expected to resume in time for the Games in France.

According to the company, the trains in question were found by French historian Arthur Mettetal in 2015, who worked for France’s national train service (SNCF), and were abandoned at a remote train station between Belarus and Poland.

The carriages would have been manufactured in the 1920s, and, in 2018, they were returned to French territory to begin their restoration.

The legendary Orient Express Image: Getty Images

One of the Orient Express cars, active since 1883 Image: Getty Images

The refurbished trains consist of twelve sleeping cars, a dining car, three lounges and a van and preserve Lalique glass panels and Art Deco design.

Work on them effectively began in December 2021 and is led by architect Maxime d’Angeac. Although a route has not been defined, the starting point and the destination of the restored ones will follow the same traditional ones of the Express: from Paris to Istanbul.

19th century illustration shows dinner on the Orient Express Image: Getty Images

“From the nuts and bolts stamped with the Orient Express’ signature to the innovative concept of the suites, [a aplicação de] exact science in the details will allow travelers to rediscover the splendor of the Orient Express. It was given to the best artisans and decorators specializing in unique areas”, assured the architect to the magazine “Travel and Leisure”.

he will be faithful [como] the art of tailoring. It will be an unparalleled travel experience, imagined with a contemporary vision of comfort and extreme luxury.” Promised the architect Maxime d’Angeac.

Orient Express passengers at the Prague stop Image: Getty Images

Also according to the publication, the trains will have three types of suites, including a presidential one that must occupy an entire car, and each of them will have its own bathroom.

A chef should be chosen until the new route opens, but the team of historians is already evaluating old Expresso menus as inspiration. The last common car will function as a performance and events hall and will have decoration inspired by winter gardens.

Why is the Oriente Express so unforgettable?

Orient Express publicity poster, with images of Turkey, 1891 Image: Pictures from History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The original Orient Express began its voyages in 1883 connecting Paris to Constantinople — now known as Istanbul, Turkey.

Over the decades, its routes have been altered and told a little of the history of world geopolitics. For example, in 1914, the Orient Express service was interrupted because of the First World War and could not be resumed until 1918.

In 1919, trying to catch his breath, he created a new route through the newly opened Simplon Tunnel, between Switzerland and Italy, towards Constantinople.

Passengers on the Orient Express disembark in Bulgaria, in this 1900s photo Image: Bettmann Archive

Thus, the Simplon Orient Express service began, which, after leaving Paris, passed through Lausanne, Switzerland; Milan, Venice and Trieste in Italy; and Zagreb, in the former Yugoslavia (currently Croatian territory) to rediscover its original tracks in Belgrade, today Serbia, then also a Yugoslav city.

In the 1920s and 1930s, the service reached its peak and was definitively incorporated into the imagination of luxury in Europe through both the work of Agatha Christie and films such as “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” (1953) with Marilyn Monroe.

He would remain active in the following decades, but the prestige gradually shifted to the skies with the rise of commercial aviation after World War II.

Orient Express restaurant car in 1983 photo Image: Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Orient Express stopped operating, in stages that reached different sections, between 1962 and 1977. However, in the 1980s, two entrepreneurs each tried to resume different routes of the famous train: the Venice-Simplon-Orient-Express and the Nostalgie- Istanbul-Orient-Express, but the endeavor did not survive the 1990s.

In 2021, hotel company Belmond, which owns the other portion of the brand, brought back the Venice-Simplon. Now, it will be the cars of Nostalgie-Istanbul that will return to circulation.