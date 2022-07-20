Dissatisfied with the Defense Minister, active duty soldiers tell the STF that they do not endorse attacks on the polls | Blog do Valdo Cruz

Dissatisfied with Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, soldiers from the Army High Command contacted ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to inform that they do not endorse attempts to discredit electronic voting machines.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

Attacks on the polls have come from President Jair Bolsonaro and found an echo in Nogueira’s stance at the helm of the ministry. Bolsonaro himself has already said that he has no evidence, his accusations have already been denied, but he maintains the strategy of trying to discredit the polls and the electoral system.

According to active-duty military personnel, Bolsonaro exceeded all limits by bringing together ambassadors based in Brasilia to carry out attacks against STF ministers and against the process that governs the country’s elections, on Monday (18). In the opinion of these soldiers, the meeting served to further erode Brazil’s image abroad.

Valdo Cruz: For ambassadors, Bolsonaro’s talk about electronic voting machines did not convince

Present at the meeting with ambassadors, Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira is now seen by his colleagues in active duty in the Army more as a “politician” than a soldier.

A four-star general, Nogueira was classified within the Army as a “sensible” soldier, but he ended up changing his stance when he took over the ministry.

The decision of the military to show that they are not aligned with the presidential speech, at a time when Bolsonaro has raised the tone even more, was well received within the STF and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

The President of the Republic may end up being isolated in his political strategy, leaving him to rely on the restricted group of first-time supporters and the military from the reserve that he took into the government.

Another blow to Bolsonaro was the note from the US embassy in Brasilia, released this Tuesday (19). The embassy praised the electronic voting machines and affirmed that the Brazilian electoral system is a model for the world.

The demonstration was cited by Bolsonaro allies in Centrão as proof of the president’s political error in holding the meeting with ambassadors. Bolsonaro supporters were against this initiative. The American embassy was one of those who attended the meeting.

According to advisors, the repercussion of the meeting was very negative, not only in the political world, but also in social networks, an area in which Bolsonarismo has a strong presence.