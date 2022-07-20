Doctor who tried to kill ex-husband and stabbed a health clinic driver is arrested in Cafezal do Sul | West and Southwest

A doctor suspected of trying to kill her ex-husband and stab the driver of a health center in Palotina, in western Paraná, was arrested in Cafezal do Sul, in the northwest region of Paraná. The investigated was arrested on Tuesday afternoon (19).

According to the Civil Police, the driver of the health center was stabbed while trying to prevent the doctor from hitting her ex-husband, who is also a doctor. The suspect fled the scene after the attack.

The Military Police (PM) reported that it received information that the suspected doctor was attending the Municipal Hospital of Cafezal do Sul.

The police officers went to the scene and referred the doctor to the Civil Police station of Iporã, also in the northwest of the state.

According to the Civil Police, the doctor was booked in flagrante delicto for attempted murder and sent to the women’s prison unit in Altônia, in northwest Paraná.

According to investigations, the fight between the doctors began after she caught her husband with a male escort in their house.

At the time, according to the police, she tried to shoot her ex-husband and male prostitute, but did not hit anyone. She was arrested, but was released using an electronic anklet.

On Tuesday, the doctor went to her ex-husband’s workplace to take her two-year-old son. However, according to police, she went towards the man with a knife.

The driver who prevented the doctor’s action was wounded in the belly. He was rescued and is not in danger of dying.

The Health Department of Palotina informed, through a note, that it is collaborating with the investigations and giving full support to the team and those involved.

“There was a tragic episode of a possible attempted murder in the vicinity of the Central Post. The possible author does not belong to the staff, but during the confusion, a municipal employee was injured. He was treated promptly and is hospitalized”.