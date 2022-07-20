Does Flamengo have reason to complain about the CBF field managers draw? We check | Flamengo

The draw for the field control of the quarter finals of the Copa do Brasil left some Flamengo fans, on social media, without understanding why the team decided to face Athletico-PR away from home. The same feeling took over the president of the club, Rodolfo Landim.

However, the CBF adopted the same criteria of the last draws of the Copa do Brasil, even before the round of 16, when Flamengo benefited and decided at home the confrontation with Atlético-MG. The entity published an official note with the explanation (read more below).

On Tuesday afternoon, shortly after the draw, Rodolfo Landim arrived at Galeão airport, where the team boarded for Brasília. Talking loudly on the phone, Landim was yelling at a caller named Julio about the team playing the first leg in Rio de Janeiro. Julio Avellar is the name of the new director of competitions for the CBF.

– The criterion was made to harm my team! Why not reverse Fluminense then? – Rodolfo Landim said on the phone, quite excited.

Rodolfo Landim refuses to speak to journalists about the Copa do Brasil draw

However, in the draw for the round of 16, something similar had already happened. At the time, Flamengo was the one who “got lucky” with the balls. Let’s get to the facts:

It is explained: at the time of defining the clashes, the first team to be drawn would decide at home if a ball with an odd number came out at the time of defining the mands. But there was a restriction: Flamengo and Fluminense could not play at home in the same leg of the tie, as well as Corinthians and São Paulo.

Timão was the second to be drawn in their match, while Tricolor do Morumbi was the first. Therefore, there was no question about the Paulistas.

However, Flu and Fla (in that order) were the second to be drawn in their respective clashes. Thus, there was a new draw, in which it was defined that Athletico x Flamengo would be the reverse home match before the home draw.

To define the hosts, the draw took place as follows: odd balls from 1 to 10 would determine Fluminense as home team in the second game, and even balls would favor Flamengo. As the 9 came out, Flu will decide in Rio, as well as Athletico-PR against Fla.

In the draw for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, the opposite happened. Flamengo changed their position in the bracket against Atlético-MG. On the other side, there was Fluminense x Cruzeiro. Due to the balls, the red-black team closed the confrontation at home, while Flu had to play the game back at Mineirão.

When Rodolfo Landim hung up the phone at Galeão this Tuesday, journalists asked him to comment on the draw, but the president of Flamengo declined to comment.

Who accompanied the draw as a representative of Flamengo was Cacau Cotta, director of external relations. At first, the leader did not complain about the definition of command. However, he remained at the CBF headquarters and, more than an hour later, he was called to a meeting at the entity. On leaving, he gave the following statement, implying that the club could still try to change the decision:

– I think there was a miscommunication. What is lacking is communication and, to make it very transparent, that this criterion is in the regulation. When it’s not in the regulations, you’re not convinced, but, as you already have a history of this criterion since 2013 and with Flamengo themselves in the round of 16, you start to understand. Now this issue is in the hands of the legal department and the president. If you find it wronged, go seek your rights.

After meeting with Flamengo’s representative in the draw, CBF published an official note on its website with an explanation of the criteria. Read below:

“In the draw for the quarter-finals of the Copa Intelbras do Brasil 2022, the clashes and field orders for the next phase of the competition were defined.

As a standard procedure, after the duels were defined, teams from the same city were grouped together in the draw so that there was an alternation in the order of who would send the games at home and away.

Therefore, the matches Fluminense x Fortaleza and Athletico Paranaense x Flamengo were related. As Fla was drawn later, his position on the match chart has been adjusted. In the home draw, the odd ball determined that the order seen on the screen would be maintained, with Fluminense deciding as home team and Flamengo as visitor.

The same scenario has already been repeated in the draw for the round of 16, when Flamengo’s position in the confrontation with Atlético Mineiro was changed, positioning Flamengo as home team on the return, and that of Fluminense x Cruzeiro remained as it was, leaving Flu as a visitor. on the way back.”

