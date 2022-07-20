Dog disappears from home and returns 3 hours later with a medal for participating in a pet competition

On the morning of the 10th, a five-year-old beagle dog named Bonnie disappeared from her home located in Bolney, West Sussex, England, leaving her owners worried.

As soon as Peter and Paula Closier, her guardians, noticed her disappearance, they called the police, neighbors and searched the community.

Cheeky Bonnie with her prize. (Photo: SWNS)

“Around 11:45 am Sunday morning, we fed the dog. Bonnie is usually there first, but she wasn’t there,” Peter told Metro.

The hours passed and nothing! Until suddenly she came home all coquettish with a big yellow rosette award for having raced in a rescue dog competition and, what’s more, she came in third place.

“Bonnie was absolutely fine when she got back. She just thought she was having a great day.”

Bonnie with her family. (Photo: SWNS)

Like this? It’s just that John Wilmer, a shelter volunteer, was heading to the event when he saw the dog running on the road without a leash – the owners had taken it off the night before. So he took Bonnie along but first made a Facebook post to see if anyone knew the owner.

“I heard that other dogs were passing by that morning and I think she escaped by trying to follow other dogs.”

Paula saw the post and was relieved to know that she was safe and was already arranging for Bonnie’s ride home. And while the search didn’t arrive, John signed the dog up for the marathon.

Bonnie is lucky, as this was the second time she was rescued, the first was when the family picked her up from the streets of Crete, Greece, along with her canine sister, Cleo, and adopted them.

Bonnie and her sister Chloe. (Photo: SWNS)

“When she was missing, I had five different results in my head, the best being that she came back,” he said.

And oddly enough, being a champion is in her blood, as Cleo has already won three rosettes in competitions, but the tutors had never registered Bonnie and, to her surprise in her first competition, she was on the podium.

I think the family should invest in the dog’s career as an athlete, she has a future!

Also see this video:

8 JEALOUS dogs that have been talked about on the internet