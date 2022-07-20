‘Drug possession generates meme and marketing for Filipe Ret’

Rapper Filipe Ret has become one of the most talked about topics on social media today (19) for being charged with drug possession after the police caught him with illegal substances.

In “Central Splash”, columnist Aline Ramos opined that the singer’s situation is not seen as negative by the fans who accompany him.

I believe that Filipe Ret himself is finding this situation great for him. Within his universe and the fans’ universe, it’s a situation that isn’t frowned upon. He is increasingly seen as an icon of the discussion on marijuana legalization.

This is not the first time the rapper has been involved in police investigations. At the end of June, the DRE-RJ (Delegacia de Reprimido a Narpecentes) found that Felipe Ret had a birthday party, in which the artist offered a bucket of cigarettes supposedly with marijuana to the guests.

This Tuesday, even inside the DRE headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, the musician accessed his Instagram account to promote the release of a single by Mc Maneirinho, an artist on his label.

This situation is also generating meme and marketing for him. From there at the police station, he was promoting music. He smokes, but he doesn’t sleep on point.

Central Splash

Run by Chico Barney on YouTube (and on TikTok and on twitter) from Splash, Wednesday’s “Splash Show” has grown, got a new name and a near-primetime track just for it. At “Central Splash”, from Monday to Friday, always at 6 pm, the columnist joins colleagues Aline Ramos and Lucas Pasin to discuss everything that is happening in reality shows, TV and in the lives of celebrities and sub-celebrities.