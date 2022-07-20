“Dumbest thing in the world”; Sonia Abrão slays Tiago Ramos for tattoo for ex-girlfriend

On the afternoon of this Tuesday (19), during the live broadcast of program ‘The afternoon is yours’gives broadcaster TV network!presented by Sonia Abramone of the topics discussed was The tattoo made by Neymar’s ex-stepfather, model Tiago Ramos, honoring his ex-girlfriend, Nadine Gonçalves.

Sonia Abramof course, couldn’t help but express an opinion on the boy’s attitude, and shocked with all this history, journalist did not spare in the criticisms when commenting on the situation. in the view of SoniaO digital influencer should go on with life, the mother of the PSG star is already ‘in another’and lives a new relationship.

“I think he had his chance, he did a lot of wrong things, God knows what his reasons were too., shot. THE presenter He also made a point of taking a stand against this type of tribute: “I think it’s the dumbest thing in the world, it’s the kind of thing I’m not going to do, I would never get a tattoo with anyone’s name, I could love from top to bottom, but I wouldn’t do it”.

Abram was categorical on the matter when he concluded: “Things change, life changes, in my opinion, love has an expiration date, so what? What are you going to do later? I can’t. For Tiago Ramos, stop backing up in life, stop! , because that’s what has to be done”.