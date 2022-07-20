Ed Glamour, hairdresser and makeup artist for presenters like Eliana and Xuxa, dies in SP | Sao Paulo

He died on the night of this Friday (19), in São Paulo, the hairdresser and makeup artist Edvaldo Timóteo, known as Ed Glamour.

He worked with several celebrities such as presenters Eliana and Xuxa and currently had a contract with SBT.

According to the channel’s press office, Ed Glamor had lung problems.

His wake is taking place on the morning of this Wednesday (20) at Funerária Salete, in Santana, North Zone of São Paulo.

Ed Glamor with presenter Eliana, from SBT. — Photo: Playback/Instagram

After the ceremony, Ed Glamor’s body will be cremated at Vila Alpina Cemetery, in the East Zone of São Paulo.

SBT mourned the death of the employee and said that he was very dear to everyone on the channel.

Presenter Eliana also used social media to remember her friend from work, who traveled with her and her family and had access to the presenter’s intimacy.

Ed Glamor alongside presenters Silvio Santos and Xuxa. — Photo: Playback/Instagram

On Instagram, the SBT presenter stated that she lived unforgettable moments with Ed Glamour.

“My day dawned sad without you. I was sure you would come back to bring us back your smart and humorous phrases, your talent and affection. How many laughs, how many unforgettable moments”, said Eliana.

“I am heartbroken about your departure but grateful that you have passed through my life. I will miss you so much my dear Edy. Still not believing, I wish that God welcomes you with open arms. Go in peace and with the certainty that you were very loved here. My deepest sympathies to your mommy, your husband and the entire family,” she declared.

Presenter Eliana mourns the death of her friend Ed Glamor on social networks. — Photo: Playback/Instagram

On social media, the hairdresser’s last post was a week ago, due to his birthday. In the post, he stated that “God knows all things” and that he felt very loved by everyone.

“God knows all things, yesterday I was able to pay attention to every detail, and I can say that everything made a difference. Every message I read, photo I saw, audio I listened to made me believe that I am loved and that is priceless! I want to thank everyone who made my day happier, thank you from the heart,” she wrote.

Ed Glamor's last Instagram post, thanking his friends for their love for his birthday. — Photo: Playback/Instagram