Edson Fachin: Phrase of the day

“Who attacks election sows anti-democracy. […] Once again, the Electoral Justice and its top representatives are attacked with accusations of fraud, that is, use in bad faith. Even more serious is the involvement of international politics and also of the Armed Forces. It is time to say enough is enough to the disinformation and authoritarian populism that put the 1988 Constitution in check” (Edson Fachinpresident of the TSE, in answering Jair Bolsonaro, which summoned ambassadors from several countries to lie about the Brazilian electoral system and electronic voting machines. This is one of the most serious acts of the President of the Republic in a term full of attacks on democracy)