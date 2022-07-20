Elections: party conventions start this Wednesday (20) | Elections 2022

The period for political parties to hold party conventions begins this Wednesday (20th) and runs until August 15th.

It is at these events that the legends define the names that will run for one of the five positions in dispute in 2022

State deputy (district in the Federal District);

Congressman;

senator;

Governor (see who your state’s pre-candidates are in the infographic below) ;

President of the Republic (see who the pre-candidates are).

Presidential pre-convention calendar

The first convention among the parties that have pre-candidates for the presidency is the PDT, which should confirm the name of Ciro Gomes this Wednesday (19), in Brasília.

The PT will hold the event on Thursday (21), in São Paulo, but should not count on the participation of former president Lula, who is the pre-candidate of the acronym. PT plans to hold an event in the Northeast on the date.

The PL convention to formalize the candidacy of President Jair Bolsonaro for reelection is scheduled for Sunday (24), in Rio de Janeiro.

See, below, the complete calendar of conventions and who are the pre-candidates

Pre-candidates for state and DF government