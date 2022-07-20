Elections: party conventions start this Wednesday (20) | Elections 2022

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Elections: party conventions start this Wednesday (20) | Elections 2022 2 Views

The period for political parties to hold party conventions begins this Wednesday (20th) and runs until August 15th.

It is at these events that the legends define the names that will run for one of the five positions in dispute in 2022

  • State deputy (district in the Federal District);
  • Congressman;
  • senator;
  • Governor (see who your state’s pre-candidates are in the infographic below);
  • President of the Republic (see who the pre-candidates are).

Presidential pre-convention calendar

The first convention among the parties that have pre-candidates for the presidency is the PDT, which should confirm the name of Ciro Gomes this Wednesday (19), in Brasília.

The PT will hold the event on Thursday (21), in São Paulo, but should not count on the participation of former president Lula, who is the pre-candidate of the acronym. PT plans to hold an event in the Northeast on the date.

The PL convention to formalize the candidacy of President Jair Bolsonaro for reelection is scheduled for Sunday (24), in Rio de Janeiro.

See, below, the complete calendar of conventions and who are the pre-candidates

Pre-candidates for state and DF government

The disputes for the 27 state governments and the Federal District have more than 200 pre-candidates. See, in the infographic below, the list of the names of your state.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

In BH, Nando Reis is booed after shouting ‘Fora Bolsonaro’ at a show

The singer Nando Reis was booed by the audience that filled the Esplanade of the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved