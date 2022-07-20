Embraer announces sale of 28 aircraft and agreement for 150 ‘flying cars’ | Paraiba Valley and Region

Embraer announced this Tuesday (19) the sale of 28 aircraft to airlines and an agreement to sell 150 electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles, the eVTOL (see more below).

The announcements were made by the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer at the aviation fair in Farnborough, UK.

The first contract is for the sale of 20 E195-E2 commercial jets to Porter Airlines, which plans to expand the service in North America. The first delivery is scheduled for the second half of this year.

The new agreement, valued at US$1.56 billion, brings Porter’s orders to Embraer to a total of up to 100 E195-E2 aircraft. In 2021, the company ordered 30 Embraer E195-E2 jets, with the right to purchase another 50 aircraft, worth US$5.82 billion, if all options are exercised.

Another sale signed by Embraer was to Alaska Air Group. The contract provides for the sale of eight new E175 jets and options for the purchase of 13 more. The value of the contract, including options, is US$ 1.12 billion.

The new aircraft will have 76 seats, and will be delivered from the second quarter of 2023.

2 of 4 Embrear ‘flying car’ model is presented in England — Photo: Disclosure Embrear’s ‘flying car’ model is presented in England — Photo: Disclosure

Also at the Farnborough aviation fair, Eve, an Embraer company dedicated to the development of “flying cars”, announced an agreement for the sale of 150 electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles, the eVTOL.

The vehicles are to be acquired through a collaborative partnership between Embraer and BAE System, also announced during the aviation fair. The companies intend to create a joint venture to explore an Eve eVTOL for application in the defense and security market.

The potential order will be added to Eve’s current backlog of 1,910 eVTOLS.

3 of 4 Embraer ‘flying car’ cabin — Photo: Disclosure Embraer ‘flying car’ cabin — Photo: Disclosure

On Monday (18), Eve revealed to the public the cabin of her first vehicle on display ‘Fly the Future in England. The proposal is to present the vehicle to the market.

In the mockup, Embraer shows how the current design of the vehicle turned out, which has a conventional wing and tail instead of the previous canard configuration. The eight rotors are fixed around the wing, providing vertical take-off and landing capability.

The model is the first to be developed by the company, which predicts that by 2035 more than 200 “flying cars” will transport 4.5 million passengers on more than 100 routes annually in Rio de Janeiro and the state’s metropolitan region.

4 of 4 Embraer ‘flying car’ cabin mockup is presented to the public — Photo: Disclosure Embraer’s ‘flying car’ cabin mockup is presented to the public – Photo: Disclosure