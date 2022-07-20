Embraer counts more than 250 purchase intentions for its future turboprop





farnborough – Developing a new aircraft “from scratch” requires ambition and vision of the future, as well as patience and a lot of money. Because of this, nowadays, it is difficult for a project of this magnitude to advance without customers notably interested in using the aircraft. Thus, it is very common for manufacturers to announce that they already have interested parties long before the plane exists.

In the case of Embraer it is no different. As the Brazilian manufacturer advances with its turboprop project, whose final design and schedule will still be announced between the end of this year and the beginning of next year, it is looking for potential interested parties.

In this sense, Embraer confirmed today that it has more than 250 purchase intentions for its new turboprop, still called TPNG (TurboProp Next Generation, or TurboProp Next Generation in English), with potential customers from all over the world.





In an interview with AEROIN, the CEO of Embraer Commercial Airplanes, Arjan Meijer, said: “We have clients from Latin America in these letters of intent”, without detailing which airlines or leasing companies would have signed the intention to buy the turboprop.

Under the current program, the first model of the TPNG is expected to enter service in 2027 and the second in 2029, but it is not yet decided whether the 70-seat or 90-seat version will be launched first, “this will be something to be defined in the future“, according to Meijer.

The CEO also highlighted that several airlines showed interest in the plane during the fair, and that more announcements about the TPNG will be made soon.



