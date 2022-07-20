Embraer (EMBR3): first day of event in England bears fruit and stock closes up 7.70%

The first day of the Farnborough Airshow, an event in the aviation sector in England that runs until Friday, has already yielded important results for Embraer (EMBR3), which saw its shares register one of the biggest rises on the Ibovespa this Tuesday (19). EMBR3 assets closed with a jump of 7.70%, at R$ 12.17.

The aircraft manufacturer has announced new orders from foreign customers for its 195-E2 and 175 family aircraft.

Porter Airlines, a recurring customer of the company, has placed a firm order for an additional 20 commercial jets of the E195-E2 model, in addition to the 30 existing firm orders, with a value of US$ 1.56 billion (US$ 78 million per aircraft), which shows a 7% premium over the first order placed in 2021, based on the list price.

Alaska Air Group announced plans to increase the regional fleet with an order for 8 more E175 jets and options to purchase 13 more, with a total value of US$1.12 billion (US$53 million per aircraft) based on at list price. The new agreements increase the commercial aircraft backlog in 1Q22 by around 9% (+11% in monetary value).

Eleven points out that these orders come at an important moment for Embraer, which is undergoing a reorganization after Boeing gave up and the FAB contract was revised, and corroborate the plan for more expressive growth from 2023 onwards. “We continue to be buyers for the thesis”, says the analysis house, which has a target price of R$ 22 for assets traded on the Brazilian stock exchange (or a 95% upside potential in relation to the closing on Monday).

Itaú BBA highlights that, combined, these two orders represent a total addition to the order backlog of US$ 2.7 billion, considering list prices. As for the delivery schedule, Alaska should receive its jets

between the second quarter of 2023 and 2027, while deliveries to Porter will take place from the second half of the year.

The company also announced the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the British BAE Systems for the formation of a new business aimed at developing variations of the “flying car” (eVTOL) specialized in the defense sector, area in which Embraer also has a tradition, and for a partnership to promote the C-390 aircraft in the Saudi market.

A Letter of Intent between Eve and BAE Systems was also signed, regarding a possible delivery order for 150 eVTOLs, which comes on top of Eve’s backlog of 1,910 eVTOL orders.

Bradesco BBI also points out that the news is positive for Embraer, as the company is gradually rebuilding its order backlog, while maintaining its historic market share in the Le Bourget and Farnborough air events.

“We also see the new orders from Porter Airlines as being of strategic value to Embraer, as they could pave the way for the company to introduce its E2 family of aircraft in the North American market”, evaluates the BBI, which has an outperform recommendation (above average performance). market) for ADRs (American Depositary Receipts, or securities traded on the American market), with a target price of US$ 26, or up potential of 215% compared to Monday’s close.

BBA has the same recommendation for the company’s ADRs, with a target price of US$ 21, or an upside of 154.2%.

