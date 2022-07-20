Embraer’s new turboprop already has more than 250 reserved aircraft

THE Embraer brought more details of your future advanced turboprop at the Farnborough Airshow. The Brazilian manufacturer claimed to have more than 250 letters of intent by the aircraftwhich will have two variants, with 70 and 100 seats.

Arjan MeijerCEO of the commercial aviation division, however, did not want to reveal who the possible customers are, but assured that they are only operators, that is, the model has not yet been offered to leasing companies.

According to the company’s schedule, the passenger turboprop is expected to enter service in 2028. Embraer said that the decision on the launch of the program will take place later this year, with sales expected to start in the first half of 2023.

The aircraft, whose name is still kept secret, aims to have an operating cost per seat that is 15% lower than the ATR 72, offering 25% more seats and 20% more speed.

Regional jet replacement in the US

airway spoke with the vice president of marketing, Rodrigo Silva e Souza, who revealed that most potential customers of the turboprop were interested in the higher capacity version, but that there is still no decision on which one will reach the market first.

Embraer targets two targets to attract orders. While the 100-seat version shows potential in regions such as Asia, the 70-seat turboprop is seen as a replacement for the 50-seat regional jets flying in the US.

These aircraft are at the end of their useful lives and there is currently no replacement as both Mitsubishi’s CRJ jets and Embraer’s own ERJ family are no longer produced.

The Brazilian company does not fear a possible rejection of turboprops in the US since in its view there is a change in concept towards more sustainable aircraft in the country.

One of the great bets of the unprecedented plane is the fact that it shares much of the project with the E-Jets, including its fuselage, which is more spacious than the ATR, for example.

Like regional jets, the turboprop will offer a cargo hold below the cabin and an even lower noise level than the E-Jets.

In March, Embraer carried out aerodynamic tests with the propellers and is now finalizing the concept as a whole.