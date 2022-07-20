Emergency Aid Consultation and Brazil Aid Consultation are RELEASED; See the step by step

THE dataprev released the Emergency Aid consultation for beneficiaries who wish to consult Emergency Aid 2022.

In addition consultation Aid Brazil is also available, but through another portal.

THE Dataprev query is available to beneficiaries who wish to carry out the Emergency Aid consultation.

It is worth remembering that the Emergency Aid 2022 continues to be released in installments of BRL 600 to BRL 3 thousand.

As already mentioned, the Emergency Aid is being paid in 2022 with amounts that can reach up to BRL 3,000.

In short, the benefit is being released to male heads of household who have not received the Emergency Aid in 2020.

THE Dataprev query must be carried out through a Gov.br account. See the step by step:

Access the “Emergency Aid Consultation” portal;

Fill in the field with the CPF;

Enter your full name;

Enter your mother’s full name;

Enter the date of birth in the requested field;

Select reCAPTCHA to prove you are human;

Click “Send”.

During the release of Emergency Aid in 2020 and 2021, the former Bolsa Família could be consulted through the same platform – that of dataprev.

But since the creation of Auxílio Brasil, the consultation Dataprev Bolsa Família was interrupted.

For those who want to know how to consult the Aid Brazilthe answer is simple: through the Auxílio Brasil app, available for Android and IOS systems.