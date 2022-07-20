Ethanol: government publishes new decree that reduces ICMS for the entire chain in Minas

The Government of Minas published, this Wednesday (20), new decree regarding the reduction of the ICMS rate on ethanol. The text clarifies the measure and ensures that the reduction of 16% to 9.29% the ICMS rate on biofuels will apply to the entire production chain.

O decree 48,461, published last Monday (18), left doubts as to whether the decrease in tax collection state would only be for the gas stations or for the entire production chain, which starts in the sugarcane field and passes through the plant until it reaches the distribution. The updated version of the measure removes the term “final consumer” and, in this way, makes it clear that the tax reduction applies to the entire chain.

The Minas Gerais Sugar-Energy Industries Association (Siamig), which contacted the State Finance Department (SEF) on the content of the initial text, stated that the decree is now correct. The entity emphasized that “it understands that with the publication of Decree 48,462, published today by the government of the State of Minas Gerais, all sales operations within the State of hydrated fuel ethanol, including the operation between producer and distributor, will be taxed at 9 .29%.”

In a note, SEF confirmed that the Decree 48,462 published this Wednesday, “establishes the ICMS rate at 9.29% in internal operations with hydrated ethanol for the entire production chain of the sector.”

The reduction of ethanol taxes was announced by Governor Romeu Zema, last Monday, after the enactment of the PEC on Benefits in Congress. The change in the constitution determines that the ICMS rate on biofuels, such as ethanol, be reduced to maintain the competitiveness of the alternative, since there was a reduction in the rate on gasoline due to the new law on the ICMS ceiling.