EU accuses Russia of gas blackmail, prepares for ‘total cut’

The European Union laid out emergency plans on Wednesday to reduce gas use amid fears Russia could cut its supplies during the winter.

The bloc proposed a voluntary reduction target of 15% in the use of the product from August to March, accusing the Kremlin of using gas exports as a weapon.

“Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference.

“And so, in any case, whether it’s a major partial cut of Russian gas or a full cut of Russian gas, Europe needs to be ready.”

She warned that nearly half of member states have already been affected by the reduced flow of gas from Russia, which has dropped below 30% from the 2016-2021 average.

The disruptions hampered Europe’s efforts to replenish gas supplies before winter. This has increased the risk of rationing and a drop in economic growth if Moscow further restricts flows in retaliation for Western sanctions for the war in Ukraine.

Gas prices have soared in volatile trade since the invasion. The month’s gas contract rose above 160 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Wednesday, 360% higher than a year ago (but below the March peak of 335 euros).

Under the plans, if there is a substantial risk of severe gas shortages, the European Union could make the cut mandatory. The proposal still needs to be approved by most countries in the bloc, and its diplomats will discuss it this Friday, 22.