EU accuses Russia of gas blackmail, prepares for ‘total cut’

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on EU accuses Russia of gas blackmail, prepares for ‘total cut’ 2 Views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses the closing press conference of a European Union summit on Ukraine, defense and energy, in Brussels on May 31, 2022. - The 27-nation bloc leaders agreed to a sixth package of sanctions that will see the majority of Russian oil stopped, but exempted supplies by pipeline in a concession to hold-out Hungary. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
“Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen – 31/05/2022 Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP