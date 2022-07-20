Europe plans to reduce Russian gas use amid new Putin warning

The European Union will set out emergency plans on Wednesday to curb the use of gas after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Russian supplies sent by the biggest gas pipeline to Europe, Nord Stream 1, are in danger of being further reduced.

Pipeline deliveries, which account for more than a third of Russian gas exports to the EU, are due to resume on Thursday after a 10-day break for annual maintenance.

But supplies over that route were reduced even before maintenance was interrupted because of a dispute over elements targeted by sanctions and could now face further cuts, while deliveries via other routes, such as Ukraine, have also fallen since Russia invaded their country. neighbor in February.

The disruptions hampered Europe’s efforts to replenish gas supplies ahead of winter, raising the risk of rationing and another hit to fragile economic growth if Moscow further curbs flows in retaliation for Western sanctions over the Ukraine war.

The European Commission’s plan will ask countries to reduce their use of gas. A draft seen by Reuters proposed a voluntary target for countries to reduce gas demand over the next eight months, which could become legally binding in an emergency.

EU officials said the cut target would be 10% to 15%, with any plan needing approval from members of the 27-nation bloc. But EU officials say it is vital to act now rather than waiting to see what happens to streams via Nord Stream 1 or other routes.

“We believe that a total rupture is likely and is especially likely if we don’t act and leave ourselves vulnerable to it,” said one. “If we wait, it will be more expensive and make us dance to Russia.”

European politicians accuse Russia of playing politics with its gas supplies, using technical issues as a pretext to reduce deliveries. The Kremlin says Russia remains a reliable energy supplier and blames sanctions for reduced flows.

Two Russian sources familiar with Russia’s export plans said streams via Nord Stream 1 should restart on time on Thursday after being halted on July 11 for annual maintenance.

But they said it would be below their capacity of 160 million cubic meters a day.

Kremlin-controlled Gazprom cut gas exports along the route to 40% of capacity in June, blaming delays in returning a turbine Siemens Energy was fixing in Canada.

Putin suggested there could be a further reduction in supplies via the pipeline that runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, Europe’s economic powerhouse that relies heavily on Russian fuel, raising European supply concerns.

