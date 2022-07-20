Europe wants to cut gas consumption before Russia forces it to do so

The European Union presented this Wednesday (20) a plan to reduce the consumption of natural gas and reduce the influence of Russia on the energy security of the region.

The initial idea is for European Union countries to voluntarily reduce demand for natural gas by 15% between August this year and March 2023. In addition, a bill will also be brought to the European Parliament so that this reduction can be mandatory if there is consensus among the members of the bloc.

“The recent escalation in Russia’s gas supply problems points to a significant risk that a complete and prolonged interruption in gas supplies could materialize abruptly and unilaterally,” the European Union said in a document detailing the measures.

“Coordinated, immediate and proactive action at the European level can prevent serious damage to the economy and citizens from an interruption in gas supply,” he added.

According to the European Union, the adoption of the plan during the summer in the northern hemisphere would help to store more natural gas for use in winter – a time when fuel consumption rises, mainly because of the need for heating.

Market reaction to the announcement was slightly negative. That’s because the possibility of the Russians cutting off Europe’s gas supply had been vented by European authorities for a few days, and investors, therefore, had put the risk of a more intense economic slowdown in Europe into account.

Around 10:50 am, the Stoxx 50 index, which brings together the shares of large European companies, was down 0.78%, while natural gas prices were up just 0.3% on the ICE futures market.

Suspicions that Russia could stop the flow of natural gas sent to Europe began a few days before scheduled maintenance on Nord Stream. The pipeline transports natural gas between the two regions and had its operation suspended on July 11, with a resumption scheduled for the end of this week.

The European Union has publicly said it thought Russian President Vladimir Putin was likely to seize the opportunity to reduce gas supplies in an attempt to punish EU countries for their military aid to Ukraine. The Russians invaded Ukrainian territory in late February, and started a war that was condemned by both the European Union and the United States.

The fears about the drop in gas supplies were confirmed, according to the Dutch bank ING, after Putin said that the flow of natural gas in the Nord Stream could drop to 30 million cubic meters a day if a turbine used in the system was not replaced at the same time. time. “That would leave Nord Stream operating at only 20% of capacity,” the bank said.

It is worth noting that about half of the 27 members of the European Union are already being harmed by the reduced supply of natural gas from Russia.