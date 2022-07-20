Eve receives order for 150 ‘flying cars’ – 07/19/2022 – Mercado

Eve, Embraer’s urban mobility subsidiary, announced this Tuesday (19) that it has signed a preliminary document for ordering up to 150 electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs), the so-called “flying cars”, by British BAE Systems.

The three parties signed a non-binding letter of intent for the acquisition of the eVTOLs and the objective is for BAE to analyze the application of the aircraft for the defense and security market, Eve said. The values ​​of the deal were not disclosed.

The potential order will be added to Eve’s current backlog of 1,910 eVTOLS. With this, the company exceeds the mark of 2,000 units ordered, the largest within the sector of advanced air mobility (AAM, its acronym in English).

Earlier, Embraer said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with BAE, a British company that operates in the defense market, confirming the companies’ intention to create a joint venture to develop a variant of Eve’s eVTOL aimed at the defense segment.

Initial plans for developing Eve’s eVTOL defense operations in conjunction with BAE were announced by Embraer in December.

“The Embraer and BAE Systems teams will continue to work together to explore how the aircraft, designed for the urban mobility market, can be a low-operating-cost, sustainable and adaptable defense variant,” said Jackson Schneider, President, Embraer Defense & Security, in an earlier statement.

In addition, Embraer and BAE announced in the morning another memorandum of understanding, in this case to promote the C-390 Millennium freighter in Middle Eastern markets, with an initial focus on Saudi Arabia.

The announcements by Embraer take place within the scope of the Farnborough Airshow, an air industry event that takes place in the United Kingdom.