Ex-BBB 22 is rushed to hospital, surprises netizens and says: “I’m on a stretcher”

O Big Brother Brazil 22televised by Globo, was one of the most talked about topics among internet users during the first months of the year. The program featured several celebrities, remarkable friendships, expulsions and much more..

Among the members of the cabin group were names like Arthur Aguiar, Naiara Azevedo, Jade Picon, Paulo André, Pedro Scooby and others. In the “popcorn” group, among the people who most marked the program are names like Gustavo, Laís, Natália, Rodrigo and Eliezer.

During this morning, Tuesday (19), Naiara Azevedo, a famous singer, ‘gave a scare’ to her followers by publishing a sequence of stories showing that she was hospitalized. “Good morning today is different! [Estou] on a stretcher taking saline, calm down people, let’s not create panic! I felt sick to my stomach and we had to stop on the road, because I had a lot of colic, a lot of pain in my stomach. Then we found a hospital in Brumado and I’m being treated very well”she reported.

A few hours after taking the medication, the former BBB left the hospital, but said that she will investigate the reason for the pain, as this is not the first time it has happened. “Again Naiara and her stomachaches. Let’s see that!”he added.