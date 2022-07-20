Ex-manager accuses family of lying about affair

Willy Weber, former manager of Michael Schumacher, has accused the family of the seven-time Formula 1 world champion of lying about his real health since 2013, when the German suffered a skiing accident.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, the former agent, now 80 years old, did not hide his resentment towards Corinna, Schumi’s wife, and people connected to the category.

“I’ve always done everything I could to make Michael protect his private life. But since then we’ve only heard lies from them,” Weber began.

“I tried hundreds of times to get in touch with Corinna and she didn’t answer. I called Jean Todt [ex-presidente da FIA] to ask if you should go to the hospital [ao saber do acidente] and he told me to wait, it was too early. I called the next day and no one answered. I didn’t expect behavior like that and I’m still angry about it. They kept me out by telling me it was too soon. Well, it’s too late now. Nine years have passed. Maybe they should just tell the truth,” the former agent continued.

Finally, Weber showed sadness over the situation involving his friend, who has had a mysterious health condition ever since, as family updates are scarce.

“Years after the accident, I told myself to just take care of the family, as I couldn’t change things. He was like a son to me. It still hurts to talk about it today,” he concluded.

“Different but here”

Corinna, Schumacher’s wife, gives little information about her husband Image: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Last year, Corinna revealed, in an interview shown during a documentary about Schumacher, that the former pilot is “different”.

“Of course I miss Michael every day. But it’s not just me who misses him: the kids, the family, his father, everyone around him,” she began, before confirming that her husband did not die.

“Everyone misses Michael, but Michael is here. In a different way, but he is here, and that gives us strength, I think,” added Corinna, without further details about the German’s current health situation.