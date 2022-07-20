Exclusive: Volodymyr Zelensky criticizes President Bolsonaro’s position of neutrality in the war | National Journal

Zelensky criticized the neutrality of the Brazil decided by Bolsonaro in relation to the conflict and compared President Bolsonaro’s position to that of leaders who remained neutral during the beginning of World War II. It was Zelensky’s first interview with a Latin American press since the beginning of the war.

“Yesterday I spoke with President Bolsonaro and I am grateful to him for this conversation. It was not my first conversation with the president of Brazil. I do not support his position of neutrality. I don’t believe that anyone can remain neutral when there is a war in the world,” says Zelensky.

The President of Ukraine continues: “Let’s think about the Second World War. It was so. Many leaders were neutral at first. This allowed the fascists to swallow half of Europe and expand further and further, capturing all of Europe. This happened because of neutrality. No one can stand in the way, no one can say ‘I’m going to be a mediator’. Mediator of what? A mediator in the war? Between who? The war is not between Ukraine and Russia, it is Russia’s war against the Ukrainian people. Because, once again, they are in our territory. We will not reach a compromise because one country has declared war on another. Not. A country captured a part of our territory eight years ago. And at that time there were many people who wanted to be mediators and remain neutral. Because of that, since 2014, they allowed Russia to do this second wave of invasion and they are invading other parts. That’s the meaning of ‘neutrality,’” he says.

Zelensky completes: “Therefore, I do not support this position. I said this to the president: ‘I need a position from Brazil. I count on your people, I know what kind of people are there, they are wonderful. I’m sure they support the same values ​​that we do. Regardless of the language we speak. We are one people’. We respect our neighbors. Here, my neighbor has children and I help him when he needs it, when his children get sick. We have the same feeling. We just want to live and respect the laws and thus be respected. We want to work and feed our children, that makes us human. We are not that far from each other, there is no difference between our values, there is only distance in kilometers. And, therefore, I believe that Brazil is like any other country in Latin America”.

Volodymyr Zelensky states that this is his first interview for Latin America: “I am very satisfied with this. I appreciate the support of the media, which is very important. But we need the support that I mentioned to the president yesterday, I said to him: ‘We want the support of Brazil’. I said: ‘If someone attacks you tomorrow, we will not remain neutral, regardless of the history of our relationship with that country that violates its sovereignty. If someone captures your land, kills your people, rapes your women, tortures your children, how can I say that I am neutral? I don’t have that right, this is the modern world’. By choosing neutrality, we allow Mr Putin to think that he is not alone in this world, that’s all. And the other things, business relationships, are secondary. It develops. But there must be respect for the people, of one country for another, of one leader for another. In this case, we have issues of economy, ecology, energy, issues that we are going to resolve. But, first of all, it is necessary to ask: ‘Who are you in this world?’”.

News reporter: What did he tell you in that conversation? How did he answer you?

Zelensky: “He told me that he supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. I want to believe it. He told me like this: ‘Brazil really understands the pain of what is happening to you, but our position is neutral’”.